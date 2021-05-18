Kilgore College's Hannah Grumbles earned first team honors and Marissa Medina was a second team pick with the release of the Region XIV Conference East Zone All-Conference softball team.
Grumbles, a sophomore catcher, was named to the first team, while Medina, a sophomore outfielder, was a second team selection.
Grumbles hit .378 for the Rangers with eight home runs, five doubles, two triples, 27 RBI and 24 runs scored. Medina was a .348 hitter with three home runs, eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 39 runs scored and 34 stolen bases in 37 attempts.
Player of the Year honors went to Bossier Paris teammate's Uchenna Jon Loy and Tuli Sosi. Bossier Parish's Primrose Aholelei was the Pitcher of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Catcher: Hannah Grumbles, Kilgore; Samantha Eckert, Bossier Parish; Pitcher: Primrose Aholelei, Bossier Parish; Rosaury Perez, TVCC; Infield: Dyllan Sanay, Bossier Parish; Tuli Sosi, Bossier Parish; Haylee Lander, Bossier Parish; Brecklyn Dennis, Tyler; Tatum Briggs, Navarro; Hannah Schnettler, Paris; Outfield: Kennedy Cox, Bossier Parish; Precious Aholelei, Bossier Parish; Madison Hale, Tyler; Jenna Johnson, TVCC; Utility: Destiny Whitburn, Paris; DP: Uchenna Jon Loy, Bossier Parish.
SECOND TEAM
Catcher: Maddie Wright, Navarro; Pitcher: Kiana Pogreszewski, Bossier Parish; Braylee Forse, Navarro; Infield: Nicollette Blenker, Bossier Parish; Kimane Rogron, TVCC; Alanna Islas, Navarro; London Rue, Navarro; Outfield: Marissa Medina, Kilgore; Hailey Pence, Bossier Parish; Jordyne Reese, Navarro; Jessika Roberts, Paris; Utility: Alandria Kim, Tyler; DP: Jada Woolley, Navarro