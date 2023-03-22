Kilgore College's Nyla Inmon earned All-Conference and All-Region honors with the release of the Region XIV Conference postseason awards recently.
Inmon, a freshman from Tyler, was named to the All-Conference and All-Region squad, while teammates Alyssia Thorne and Ma'Kaila Lewis also picked up postseason honors. Thorne was named to the All-Conference squad, and Lewis was an honorable mention picl.
Inmon averaged 11.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and one block per game for the Lady Rangers, who finished the season with a 14-17 record overall and a 7-9 worksheet in the Region XIV Conference.
KC closed the season on a strong note, winning four in a row in regular season play before falling to Trinity Valley in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Thorne averaged 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest, and Lewis averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing.
Tiffany Tullis of Blinn was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Kaila Kelley of Trinity Valley was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Tyler's Fanta Kone was the Freshman of the Year, TVCC's Destinee McDowell was Newcomer of the Year and Tyler's Trenia Tillis Hoard and TVCC's Precious Ivy shared Coach of the Year honors.
Panola College's Sharayah Johnson and Avery Young earned all-conference honors, and teammate Gionna Carr was an honorable mention selection.