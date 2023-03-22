Kilgore College’s DaVeon Thomas made it a trifecta of postseason honors with the release of Region XIV basketball awards recently.
Thomas, who averaged 19 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals for the Rangers during the 2022-2023 season, was a first team All-Region and first team All-Conference (North) performer as well as being named to the Region XIV Conference All-Tournament Team.
The Rangers finished the season with a 21-11 record overall and an 11-8 mark in the conference. KC won two in a row to end the regular season, and then knocked off Lamar State-Port Arthur (54-49) and Blinn (64-62) in the conference tournament before falling to Panola in the semifinals.
Kilgore’s Isaac Hoberecht and Terrance Dixon earned honorable mention all-conference honors.
Hoberecht averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, and Dixon contributed 8.9 points, four rebounds and a block per game.
Panola College’s Yaphet Moundi earned first team all-region and first team all-conference (North) honors, while teammate John Wilson was a first team all-conference pick and Panola coach Mike Nesbitt picked up North Zone Coach of the Year accolades.
Marcus Green of Panola was a second team all-region and second team all-conference pick, and Panola’s Kyndall Davis and Chrishawn Christmas were honorable mention all-conference selections.