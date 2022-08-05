TATUM - A new era of Tatum football is officially underway as new head coach Whitney Keeling is starting settle into his latest role after a standout run of success at Waskom.
“I was contacted about the job, weighed my options, and looked at the program and what would be best for me and my family moving forward,” Keeling said of his offseason move. “At the end of the day, I thought this was a good opportunity. Of course, Tatum has a lot of tradition, and I’d been at Waskom for 12 years. Sometimes it’s time for a change, and I was excited about [the new position].”
The two-time state championship-winning coach left his former home in January, and decided to bring a key element of that success to a program that’s also won a pair of state titles in the current millennium.
Keeling relied on a run-dominant offense at Waskom to earn a 113-40 record, the 2014 and 2015 state championships, and 2013, 2020 and 2021 state semifinalist finishes. So, it’s not a surprise that the Tatum program is starting to focus its attention away from its prolific passing strategy of recent seasons in favor of a Flexbone Triple Option offensive approach.
“It’s completely different from what they have done in the past to what I’m doing [now],” said Keeling. “They were a wide-open, throw it around type of spread team. We’re more a grinding and running type. Their mentality has to change some, but they have done everything that I have asked them to do. At that point, they’ve got to learn it and succeed in doing it.”
There’s obviously going to be some adjustment, but the transition is going well so far.
“The kids have been really good,” Keeling said of his new Tatum players. “They have been really attentive. They have worked extremely hard for us so far. They’re excited about the program, the change, and the difference of what they’ve been accustomed to. I feel like they are really embracing the change of the old regime to the new regime. They are hungry to learn.”
That starts with a group of Waskom-turned-Tatum players and staff that made the move with Keeling. Quarterback Cole Watson, center Laynce Welch and receiver Carson Gonzalez are the athletes, and they’re joined by their parents in defensive coordinator Justin Watson, defensive line coach Michael Welch, and the school office’s Penny Gonzalez. They can all help Tatum’s returners get familiar with their expectations, and how to be successful during their new coach’s tenure.
“It was a change coming over here,” said Watson. “So far, it’s going pretty good. This week has been fun. We’re getting work in and getting better every single day.”
The change has required returning players like two-way lineman and Arizona State commit Cullen “CJ” Fite to buy in, and that is already off to the races.
“I’m trying to learn the championship mindset,” said Fite. “Toughness is what really changed. Him coming in, it means a lot. Everybody feels confident from what he’s done at Waskom.”
Tatum will continue to prepare for the 2022 season in the form of upcoming non-practice competition. That starts with Saturday’s Green and White Scrimmage, and continues with a pair of scrimmages against other programs. That includes a trip to Liberty-Eylau on Aug. 12 and a home event against Harmony on Aug. 18. All that will eventually lead to a home game against Center on Aug. 26 in the season opener.
“On the varsity level, you got quite a few guys that have had experience,” Keeling said of his 2022 team. “We have CJ Fite. He’s a difference maker on both sides of the ball. Of course, our quarterback Cole Watson moved over from Waskom. His dad’s the defensive coordinator. That attributed to us already being a little bit ahead of the game as far as the learning process.”
“The execution part of it is the number one thing that we’re looking for,” he added. “It’s early and these kids are doing something they’ve never done before. And number two is how fast and physical are they playing.”