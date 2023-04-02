The news of Dirk Nowitzki’s inclusion with the next Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class reminds of his rank among our tallest civic treasures, right up there with the Flying Red Horse. For that matter, Naismith recognition is faint praise. I say if he promises to karaoke “We Are the Champions” one more time, we throw him another parade.
Because the current class of Mavs isn’t mounting floats any time soon.
Kyrie Irving recently said he was “at peace” with the team’s prospects this season. Maybe he should give out his therapist’s number to fans.
Or maybe he should ask Luka Doncic if he’s at peace. Doesn’t look like it, and of all the Mavs’ problems, that’s No. 1.
Maybe Jalen Brunson really was the reason for the Mavs’ “immaculate vibes” in last year’s fun conference finals run, because the vibes have been anything but that now.
One national report went so far as to say that Jason Kidd has lost the locker room, a serious charge. The Mavs insist it isn’t so. True or not, it may not matter. Ask Nate McMillan, who got fired by the Hawks less than two seasons after leading them to the conference finals.
And McMillan made the playoffs between the conference finals and his dismissal. Kidd’s chances at making the tournament diminish by the day.
His drive-by coaching style hasn’t endeared him to a faction of the apoplectic fan base used to Rick Carlisle’s maneuvering. Kidd’s answers at pressers haven’t helped, either.
Crazy thing is, other than a couple of curious answers and a Twitch sermon, Kyrie hasn’t done anything to create so much as a ripple of discontent, and who could have figured that, given his history? He’s not part of the problem, even if the Mavs’ issues before the trade that brought him here remain the same. They still couldn’t clear the paint with police tape.
Nico Harrison acknowledged in a Q&A with our Callie Caplan that they didn’t think Irving would be a “magic pill” for all that ailed them. He termed the potential of the two superstars “limitless” by calling them “a Ferrari and a monster truck.” Which, I suppose, is one way of looking at it. Especially if you’re hunting dealer sponsors.
The problem, Nico said, isn’t Kyrie and Luka.
“It’s the players around them.”
True dat.
And who put those players around them?
Of course, Nico’s been on the job only for a little more than two years, so we can’t blame it all on him. He didn’t give Dwight Powell that three-year, $33 million deal. He wasn’t here when the Mavs drafted Josh Green instead of Saddiq Bey or Tyrese Maxey or Desmond Bane. His vision seemed pretty clear when he turned around the Mavs’ season last year by shipping out Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and friends.
Which makes the Christian Wood deal even more curious. Kidd and his staff have reacted to Wood like something that washed up on the beach. Couldn’t make hide nor hair of him.
Chances seem pretty good that Wood, an unrestricted free agent, will walk after the season just like Brunson did before him. This is not good for roster building.
And what if Kyrie decides he’d rather play next to LeBron James or Kevin Durant? If I were him, I think I would. He’s given no indication that’s in the plans, and, as we know, he’s not shy about revealing his intentions. For now, we’ll take it on faith that he talked about the Mavs’ “long-term” prospects the other day.
Frankly, I’m not sure if it’s best for the Mavs whether Kyrie goes or stays. What’s more, I’m not sure the Mavs know. And determining Kyrie’s future doesn’t even rank at the top of their priorities.
First thing they need to do is get to the bottom of Luka’s unhappiness. Now you might ask what kind of problems a 24-year-old millionaire could possibly have, and I might tell you to think again about the numbers on both sides of that description.
Luka’s gone so far as to acknowledge it’s more than just the losing, which is saying a lot for Luka. He doesn’t like to talk about his problems. He doesn’t like to talk about anything.
Maybe he was more forthcoming after Friday’s ugly loss to the Hornets because his mother attended that game. Only four months ago, Luka terminated legal action against Mirjam Poterbin to cancel registration of his trademark, the rights of which she owned.
None of the above may have had anything to do with Luka’s mood, but legal proceedings between family members isn’t exactly Ozzie and Harriet, either.
And that doesn’t even begin to address Luka’s kvetching with officials, which has reached levels that makes his game almost unwatchable, a ridiculous development given what he can do with a basketball.
Whatever’s the matter with Luka, the Mavs need to address it. Like, now. Because unhappy NBA superstars have a habit of forcing their way out. Not staying Luka would. Still, there’s no sense risking it. The Mavs’ previous superstar never begged out of a bad situation, but then there was only one Dirk. All hail.