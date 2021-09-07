Let’s just forget about last year.
It really wasn’t good for anyone except Tom Brady, and I think we can all agree he’s had enough good fortune to last a lifetime, even if he plays until he’s 50 and lives to be 148.
The weirdest year for all of us was also the weirdest for the NFL. Hopefully in 2021 we can start over again with full stadiums, deep rosters, and answers to the big questions.
Q: Are the Cowboys finally healthy?
A: With Dak Prescott back, this team is loaded at the skill positions, which will help on offense. It will also help them sell a lot of souvenir jerseys, but it won’t help them play defense though. Get ready to stay nervous all game long, no matter how many points Dallas puts up.
Q: What will the Texans do?
A: Lose. Often, and a lot. The only thing looming larger than the mistakes the franchise has made is the questions surrounding who’ll play quarterback this year, and for the next few. Houston folks, this is a good time for you to stay baseball fans for a while.
Q: Can Jameis Winston lead the Saints to wins?
A: Yes. He can also lead the Saints’ opponents to wins, which is how New Orleans got him in the first place. Saints fans, you’ve had a competent-quarterback run that few franchises can match, and you’re a little bit spoiled right now. That uncertainty you feel is what at least a third of the league’s fans feel every single year. I think the Saints will be OK, though.
Q: Is Mac Jones the next Tom Brady? How about Zach Wilson?
A: Pardon me while I chuckle uproariously. There is nothing quite so optimistically silly as the after-preseason euphoria around rookie quarterbacks. Good rookie quarterback seasons are rare, and we already had one last year, so the odds aren’t good. Remember, first-round quarterbacks are still a coin flip.
Q: Where will Cam Newton land?
A: Wherever the first big injury happens. Our favorite former Blinn Buccaneer isn’t a day one starter in this league any more, but if someone goes down early, Newton could be a huge boost.
Q: What’s your favorite preseason moment?
A: It has to be the Detroit Lions on cut down day, getting rid of all of their kickers.
Q: Did the NFL make any big changes for this season?
A: Oh yes. I’m definitely looking forward to forgetting there’s a 17th game about a dozen times this year.
Q: Super Bowl, who ya got?
A: Chiefs over Packers. Statistically I can’t be correct here, but it just feels right.
Now on to the first game of the year. In my six years of picking games for the paper, I am 242-146-3. Against the Las Vegas point spreads, I’m 327-294-19. I point out my record not to brag, but merely to point out that at some point I must have known what I was talking about, which makes what will inevitably happen to me this season fairly funny.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
Thursday opener, Dallas (+7.5) at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay returns all of their starters from a Super Bowl champion team. Dallas returns Dak Prescott, but also unfortunately gets most of their defense back.
Pick: Bucs to win and cover, which means I think they’ll beat Dallas by eight or more.