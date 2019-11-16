Some weeks, I spend hours putting together this column. I crunch the numbers, do my research, and then throw together all the scientific analysis I can muster to make this space entertaining.
And then sometimes, the ending of the Thursday Night Football game turns into the gang fight scene from “Anchorman,” and I have to throw all of that out and start over.
I can only assume you’ve seen the ending of the Steelers-Browns game by now, since it’s been in heavy rotation on every channel. It feels like my life for the last few days has been nothing more than footage of Mason Rudolph getting clocked with his own helmet, interspersed with that meme where the blonde woman screams at the cat.
Let me be absolutely clear up front, Myles Garrett’s conduct was inexcusable and he deserved to be suspended for the remainder of the season.
Now that we’ve got that seriousness out of the way, let’s make fun of this situation, shall we?
Myles Garrett: We appreciated his apology, but you can’t lead the league in cheap shot penalties on the quarterback and get any sympathy. He is now officially Vontaze Burfict Jr. for the rest of his career, whenever that starts again.
Mason Rudolph: I’m not in favor of him getting hit in the head with his own helmet, sure. But he should definitely be fined for impersonating an NFL quarterback. He was awful Thursday night, and while I don’t blame him for trying to get Garrett off of him, chasing after a guy when you don’t have a helmet on is somewhere between “not a smart football move” and “suicide.”
Freddie Kitchens: You can say you don’t teach your team to commit penalties, but your team knocked out two Steeler receivers with head shots, and the Browns lead the league in penalties, yards, and ejections. Your team is basically a 70’s Oakland Raiders cover band.
Baker Mayfield: No one noticed this by the end of the game, but Mayfield has put together a couple of really solid games with no interceptions.
The NFL: Hey, how’s that 100th season working out for you? Happy anniversary, NFL. At least now Myles Garrett has made us forget about Antonio Brown.
Now on to the picks.
In week 10, I went 2-3-1, and 3-2-1 against the spread. I also picked that Seahawks upset on Monday night, which got me out of a slight disagreement with one of my wagering associates that he planned to solve by parking his car on my neck.
For the season, that makes me 39-20-2 straight up, and 32-27-2 against Las Vegas. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Dallas (-7) at Detroit: At one point last week the Cowboys defense only fielded ten players, gave up a thirty yard catch, and committed a roughing the passer penalty, all on the same play. Say what you want about Jason Garrett, but at least his teams are efficient at being awful.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by more than seven.
■ Houston (+4.5) at Baltimore: I’m not sure some teams could bring down Lamar Jackson in a game of two-hand touch.
Pick: Texans to win it outright.
■ New Orleans (-5.5) at Tampa Bay: The Saints got walloped by the Falcons last week, but everybody gets one clunker in the NFL. Luckily, New Orleans doesn’t have to worry about their BCS ranking to make the playoffs.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by six or more.
■ New England (-4) at Philadelphia: I feel reasonably sure that if Myles Garrett had tried to swing a helmet at Tom Brady, we’d find out Bill Belichick has snipers in position all over the stadium, just in case of such an emergency.
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by five or more.