It’s a double-dip weekend in the NFL, with games yesterday and today for the first time this season.
That’s the good news. The bad news is the Cowboys-Eagles game might be the only important game on the schedule, possibly joined by the Monday nighter between Green Bay and Minnesota.
At first glance, the rest of the Week 16 schedule seems kind of awful, but don’t be fooled.
Do you think LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is going to make a great NFL player? Can’t wait to watch Ohio State’s Chase Young come off the edge in the pros? You wonder who’ll take Tua?
In the midst of these semi-unwatchable games, the future will be written.
The Bengals are at Miami, and the Giants at Washington. The top four picks in the NFL Draft are on the line in those two games, between those four teams with a combined 10 wins, and about twice that many fans.
Think about it, these two games will be played by teams and coaching staffs who are basically playing for their jobs, but working for front offices who would much rather they lose.
Andy Dalton definitely wants to win, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor would certainly like to finish his first year with more than one victory. However, Bengals management doesn’t, so they’ve stocked the rest of the roster with guys much closer to the XFL than to the Pro Bowl.
At least that game is between a pair of rookie coaches who are trying to win. That New York-Washington game is between a team about to fire their coach, and one that already did. You’d expect the effort level in that one to be quite low.
Whether they’re watchable or not, these two games will mean a lot for these four teams over the next five years. Either they’ll draft someone that becomes their franchise player or they’ll draft a bust, and wind up firing everybody and starting over again. Either way, big changes are coming.
Now on to the picks.
Coming into this week, I’m 60-33-2 picking games. Going against the Las Vegas point spreads, I’m 51-41-3. Technically speaking, that’s not bad. That winning percentage won’t get your hotel room comped at the casino, but you won’t have to go home to your refrigerator box under an overpass, either.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Dallas (-2) at Philadelphia: I’m picking this game because it’s my job but in all honesty, I wouldn’t wager actual cash on either one of these two teams to win, cover the spread, or get through the coin flip without a holding penalty.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover the spread, winning by three or more.
■ New Orleans (-2.5) at Tennessee: When I heard Drew Brees got 540 touchdowns against the Colts, I thought “Well, that seems about right. The Colts were on track to give up a couple hundred touchdowns.”
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by three or more.
■ Oakland (+7.5) at L.A. Chargers: The Raiders fans turned on them last week when they lost their final game in Oakland. I think the Chargers are safe from their fans, especially since the team outnumbers them.
Pick: Chargers to win but not cover, winning by seven or less.
■ Cincinnati (-1.5) at Miami: The most confusing stat in the league this season has to be Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the Dolphins in rushing. It’s like staring into the sun, or reading Nicolas Cage’s IMDB page. Just contemplating it leaves you disoriented.
Pick: Dolphins to win it outright.
■ Carolina (+6.5) at Indianapolis: The Panthers already fired their head coach, and decided to start a rookie quarterback this week. This is next level tanking, folks. If they’re somehow leading this game in the second half, look for them to start sending out nine guys on offense and punting on second down.
Pick: Colts to win and cover, winning by seven or more.
■ Detroit (+7) at Denver: No matter who coaches the Lions, the story never changes. They’re like a Hallmark Christmas movie, right down to the cast of people who don’t seem even vaguely familiar.
Pick: Broncos to win and cover.
I’ll also take the Packers over the Vikings, Chiefs over the Bears, and Joe Burrow to the Bengals, where he will make them competitive again and bring back the “crushing first round playoff loss” tradition in Cincinnati. Good luck, everybody.