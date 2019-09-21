Welcome to possibly the worst week of NFL football in 2019. I know, it’s only week three and we’ve got plenty of games to go, but come on.
After two weeks this season is already kind of a mess. Big Ben is out, Brees is gone for six weeks, and Cam Newton is unfortunately in last season form. The Dolphins are rushing to be on the clock for the draft, and the Jets are on their third quarterback already.
This week, for the first time in more than thirty years there are two games with Las Vegas point spreads of more than twenty points. What exactly does that mean, for those of you who aren’t familiar with the term?
You know that completely unwatchable Alabama versus Northern Tennessee Barber College forty-point-blowout that happens in early September? The NFL is expecting people to pay to see that today.
Twice.
In fact, the only good thing about this week in football is the possibility we can stop talking about Antonio Brown. I’m sure the NFL has enjoyed the last two months of their 100th Anniversary Season being dominated by the downward slide of Brown from “All-Pro” to “crazy town.”
By the way, I’m assuming he’s done, but I’m writing this column on Saturday afternoon. The way this story has gone, by Sunday night Antonio Brown might have signed with another team and caught four touchdowns. He also might have burned down an orphanage and built a life-size statue of himself out of butter. Nothing would surprise me at this point.
On to the picks. In week two, I went 4-2 picking games and 3-3 against the spread. For the season, that makes me 10-2-1 straight up, and 8-5 against Las Vegas.
In my defense, I didn’t know about the Drew Brees injury, and forgot that Kirk Cousins is awful. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Miami (+22) at Dallas: Cowboys fans, while your team is pummeling the Dolphins, take a moment to feel sorry for Josh Rosen, a guy who seems destined to play for the worst team in the league every single year.
Pick: Dallas to win, but Miami to cover. That means I think Dallas will win by 21 or less, because that’s just too many points to feel comfortable.
■ Houston (+3) at L.A. Chargers: The Texans season reminds me of an NBA playoff game, where you can skip the first two hours and just tune in for the last five minutes to see all of the exciting parts.
Pick: Texans to win it outright.
■ Cincinnati (+6) at Buffalo: After two games, the Bengals are led in rushing by two backs who both have 27 yards. That’s the kind of precise-yet-awful consistency you normally only see in the fast food industry.
Pick: Bengals to win it outright.
■ Baltimore (+5) at Kansas City: Considering the average age of a “Face of the Franchise Quarterback” in the NFL is about 34, this game is absolutely vital for marketing purposes. I expect this game to have seven interference penalties, seventy-five points, and more highlights than Miami’s entire season.
Pick: Chiefs to win, but not cover, winning by no more than four points.
■ Atlanta (+1) at Indianapolis: I’ve been saying it for months, Indianapolis is underrated. The football team, I mean. The city is rated correctly.
Pick: Colts to win and cover.
■ L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Cleveland: Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has five sacks this season for a loss of 35 yards. He also has four penalties that gave away fifty yards. This paragraph illustrates what it’s like to be a Browns fan.
Pick: Rams to win and cover.
I’ll also take the Dolphins to wind up with half of the first-round picks in the 2020 draft, Antonio Brown to not play again this season, and Nick Foles to not get his starting job back. Good luck, everybody.