It’s a very tradition, yet non-traditional Super Bowl this afternoon, my friends. It’s traditional in the sense that Kansas City was one of the cornerstone franchises, and San Francisco was once a dynasty.
Of course, it still feels fresh because the Chiefs haven’t been there in 50 years, and the 49ers haven’t won one in more than 25, and they can’t even show highlights from the last time they went without making everybody angry.
Good luck today in your wagers, your Super Bowl Squares office pools, and your choice of party snacks. My tips? Serve things with meatballs and cheese, and stay away from anything kale-related.
It’s the second-biggest casual gambling event of the year and as always, the fine folks in Las Vegas have come up with many side bets to try and separate people from their money.
For some, wagering on the actual game is too easy, they want to throw their money down on weird bets, some with nothing to do with football.
■ Coin Flip, Heads (-105) or Tails (-105): The numbers here indicate the odds, and how much money you have to spend to win a hundred dollars. This is always an easy casual bet for the Super Bowl, just pick heads or tails. Let’s say you bet a hundred dollars. If you lose, the house gets your hundred. If you win, you make about 95 dollars.
The lesson here? The house always wins. That’s why casinos are in palaces, and not in old abandoned Gibson’s buildings.
Author’s Note: I’ve actually been in one of those, it was in North Las Vegas and reeked of smoke and despair. My sincere advice to you, from the bottom of my heart? Never go to North Las Vegas.
■ Will The Team That Scores First Win? (Yes -187, No +150): Normally scoring first is a good thing, but Chiefs fans have grown used to falling behind by double-digit leads before winning in a blowout. This one is aimed right at people who have bought a Mahomes jersey in the last three weeks.
■ Total Points, Odd (-122), Even (-108): This is another fine example of how Vegas will let you bet on anything, anytime. I have no idea why you would even make this bet, but Vegas would make money on you, either way.
■ Will Any Player Be Arrested In Miami After The Game? (Yes +675, No -1,250): The odds are definitely in favor of no one getting busted, probably because after a Super Bowl, there’s some leeway involved. A player would have to be caught in the middle of Grand Theft Locomotive to actually get arrested.
■ Will There Be A Safety? (Yes +700, No -250): It seems like a safe bet against a team scoring a safety, but it’s actually happened in nine Super Bowls. I have no witty comment here, it’s just something that’s weird to me you can use to win a pregame bet.
■ Who Will Be the MVP? This one is all Mahomes (+115): No one else comes close, with Garoppolo at +300. Whitehouse’s favorite son is undoubtedly the biggest star in the NFL’s biggest game. For a longshot, take Joey Bosa (+1700) or Travis Kelce (+2500.)
On to the important pick.
I picked the Pro Bowl correctly last week, which is somewhere along the lines of picking correctly which parking space will open up next. Eh, it’s ridiculous, but I’ll take it. I’m now 4-3 in the postseason, and 2-5 against Vegas.
■ Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco (+1) vs. Kansas City: When I look at this game objectively, San Francisco is either even or has the edge at every position grouping on the field. Except for the most important one, of course, and Mahomes is so far ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo he’s not even visible in the distance.
Long-time readers will know my two credos: 1. “Defense wins playoff games,” and 1a. “Patrick Mahomes is awesome.”
When those are at odds, a very important decision must be made.
Pick: Chiefs to win and cover, winning by two or more. Mahomes is amazing. The Honey Badger picks off Jimmy G. Andy Reid celebrates with another victory cheeseburger, and finally gets his due.
I’ll also take the game to go over 54 total points, the national anthem to go under 120 seconds, and Mahomes to get the Super Bowl MVP trophy this year and the next.
Good luck, everybody.