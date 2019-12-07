The bad news is these Dallas Cowboys don’t look like a playoff team.
The worse news is that they still might actually be one.
In the extremely unlikely chance that Mitchell Trubisky makes the Hall of Fame, that game Thursday night will be the centerpiece of his highlight reel. Dallas had the kind of lackluster performance in a prime time game that drives fans to revolt and Jerry Jones to profanity, but is it enough to cause an immediate change? Apparently not.
It’s frustrating, because anyone who’s watched the Cowboys play this year knows the Cowboys-Jason Garrett era has to end. It’s become a bad marriage where they stay together for the kids, only to find out the kids don’t like them either.
But as bad as the Cowboys look, the Eagles are matching them step for step in awfulness. That means at 6-7, they’re still a half game in the lead and basically if they beat Philadelphia in Week 16, they’ll win the division and host a playoff game.
And in that game, they’ll probably get annihilated by Seattle or San Francisco.
I know, anything can happen once you make the playoffs. But face it, even if it could happen, would Cowboys fans want a first round win if it meant continuing the Garrett era?
According to Sharp Football on Twitter, Dallas hasn’t won a game in the last five years where they’ve trailed by more than seven points. They’ve only won four games they trailed at halftime, which is worse than every team except the Browns and Lions. That’s no exactly being in elite company.
When you have a team that is consistently worse after halftime, it’s easy to figure out what’s wrong. That certainly seems like the opposite of good coaching.
The Cowboys are a team that looks good on paper, but seems uninspired on the field. They don’t seem to care. They don’t tackle. They don’t make special teams adjustments. Field goals are a lottery ticket.
Jerry Jones has finally realized they can’t exist in that limbo. At least, we hope he has, and the Urban Meyer/Lincoln Riley/Splashy McBigname discussion can finally begin for the next coach.
Now on to the picks.
I don’t want to talk about Thursday anymore, so let’s just say over the past week and a half, I’m 7-3, and 7-2-1 against the spread. For the season, that makes me 54-27-2 straight up, and 45-35-3 against Las Vegas.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Denver (+9) at Houston: The Texans looked so good against the Patriots last week, you’d think the Astros were doing their scouting for them.
Pick: Texans to win but not cover, winning by eight or less.
■ Pittsburgh (-2) at Arizona: Me in the preseason: I wonder if Kliff Kingsbury can do what he did at Texas Tech in the NFL?
Me after watching the Cardinals give up more than 400 yards in four straight games: Yep, I guess so.
Pick: Steelers to win and cover, winning by three or more.
■ San Francisco (+2) at New Orleans: The 49ers are six points away from an undefeated season, but one more loss away from spending the entire postseason on the road.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by three or more.
■ Kansas City (+3) at New England: I enjoy Christmas almost as much as I enjoy the annual “The Patriots are finished” discussions that happen at this time every year.
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by four or more.
■ Seattle (even) at LA Rams: From the Super Bowl to missing the playoffs, the Rams have become one-year wonders. They’re football’s version of that “Here Comes The Hotstepper” guy.
Pick: Seahawks.