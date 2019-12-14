Even now with less than a month to go in the regular season, the headlines are still coming quickly from all over the NFL. But once you get past the splashy header, what’s the real story underneath?
■ The Headline: Cowboys cut kicker Brett Maher
What It Means: Well, that fixes everything. Go ahead and ask off work for that Super Bowl parade, everybody.
■ The Headline: Lamar Jackson has five touchdown game against Jets
What It Means: Anyone playing against Jackson in their fantasy football playoff game this week hates the Jets even more than usual. In fact, they hate them almost as much as Jets fans.
■ The Headline: Bengals, Jaguars, Lions, Cardinals all clinch last place
What It Means: In a league that bends over backwards to have parity, these four teams are models of consistency by going dead last in their divisions two years in a row.
■ The Headline: Goodell sees no momentum for playoff seeding changes
What It Means: Roger Goodell does not care about your desires and logic, puny mortals. If every five years a 7-9 team hosts a 13-3 team, it’s still good for business. The NFL sees value in the divisional races, and that’s not going to change.
■ Headline: Raiders say farewell to Oakland on Sunday
What It Means: The city has about 12 years to get ready for the triumphant “2032 Oakland Raiders Homecoming.”
■ The Headline: Le’Veon Bell ruled out with illness, then goes bowling
What It Means: For the first time in two years, Bell finally broke a hundred.
■ The Headline: Bill Belichick says he had nothing to do with videotaping at Bengals game
What It Means: This is just a bunch of overblown media hype. Those things just happen. You know, sometimes team employees accidentally record opposing coaches making hand signals for eight solid minutes. Sometimes one of your trainers leaves his video camera running in the other locker room. Sometimes a team scout finds out where Andy Dalton’s kids go to school. It’s all a coincidence.
Now on to the picks.
Last week I went 2-4, and also 2-4 against the spread. Although in my defense, it’s astounding how I missed every game of any significance. Losing every one of those picks is only slightly less impressive, mathematically speaking, than winning every one of them.
At least that’s how my wagering concierge Formerly Fat Tony explained it to me, as he generously offered to lease me back my own Christmas tree.
For the season, that makes me 56-31-2 straight up, and 47-39-3 against Las Vegas.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ L.A. Rams (-1.5) at Dallas: Jerry Jones implied this week he wouldn’t hire a college coach to take over the Cowboys, which I’m assuming means Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley started answering Jones’ texts with “New phone, who dis?”
Pick: Rams to win and cover, winning by two or more.
■ Houston (+3) at Tennessee: At the start of this season, not even Ryan Tannehill had Ryan Tannehill on his fantasy football team.
Pick: Texans to win it outright.
■ Cleveland (-3) at Arizona: Receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Odell Beckham Jr. are complete opposites, to the point where they shouldn’t even shake hands in the postgame, lest the collision between matter and anti-matter destroy our world.
Pick: Browns to win and cover, winning by four or more.
■ Tampa Bay (-4) at Detroit: Jameis Winston is second in the league in touchdowns, and first in interceptions. He’s a human hand grenade. The Bucs just throw him out on the field and hope he blows up the other team first.
Pick: Bucs to win and cover, winning by five or more.
I’ll also take the Saints over the Colts, Bills over the Steelers, and Die Hard over Love Actually. Good luck, everybody.