The shutdown of local sports hasn’t slowed the proliferation of Kilgore High School athletes moving on to the next level.
On Tuesday, Kilgore basketball standout Jeremiah Hoskins signed a national letter-of-intent with Mountain View College. Two more Bulldogs — track standout Maliyah Holland (Arkansas-Little Rock) and Kilgore football player B.J. Owens (Friends University) signed on the dotted line on Wednesday.
Three more Kilgore athletes are scheduled to sign on Friday.
HOSKINS
Hoskins was a three-year starter for Kilgore, and he averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 2019-2020 as a senior.
“A little more than half a million kids play high school basketball in the nation every year. Of that, only about six percent go on to play in college, and only about two percent at the Division I level. He’s got the talent to be something special,” Kilgore coach Jeff Coleman said.
Mountain View, located in Dallas, competes in the Dallas Athletic Conference along with Brookhaven, Eastfield, Richland, Cedar Valley and North Lake. The team finished 16-13 overall and 3-8 in the conference this past season.
HOLLAND
Holland saw her 2020 season cut short, but won her final race of the season — the 200 meters — at the Lobo Relays in Longview. She was also a member of the 400 and 800 relays that finished third. During her career, she advanced to the UIL State Track and Field Meet in the 800 relay and the 200-meter dash.
“She is a two-sport athlete that excelled in soccer and track,” Kilgore coach Phillip Lane said in a Best Preps nomination letter to the Longview News-Journal. “She’s a great kid to coach and a tough competitor. We will probably see this young lady in the Olympics some day.”
Arkansas-Little Rock competes in the Sun Belt Conference along with Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, University of Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, UT-Arlington, Texas State and Troy.
OWENS
Owens played receiver and special teams for the Bulldogs this past season and also ran track for Kilgore.
Friends University, located in Wichita, Kansas, finished 3-7 last season in football. Friends is a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Bethel, Avila, Kansas Wesleyan, Sterling, Tabor, McPherson, Southwestern, Bethany, Ottawa and Saint Mary.