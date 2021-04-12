Kilgore College has one won championship this season, and now they’re looking for something even bigger.
The Rangers, as Region XIV Conference champions, are headed to the NJCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament, and they found out Sunday afternoon their seed, their opponent, and the game time and date.
KC will be in the tournament’s first game in Hutchinson, Kansas at 10 a.m. on Monday against home-team Hutchinson Community College at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
All tournament games will be streamed live on the NJCAA’s website, njcaa.org/network.
Out of 24 teams – 16 conference champions and eight at-large seeds – Kilgore (18-5) is seeded 17, and Hutchinson (18-6) is seeded at 16.
It’s the Rangers’ second tournament appearance in seven years. They went to Hutchinson in 2013, won one game and then lost. This year's event is a "one-and-done" tournament.
Coach Brian Hoberecht’s Rangers have won nine straight games, beating tough conference rivals Blinn, Navarro and Trinity Valley to collect that Region XIV title.
The winner of the KC-Hutch matchup will have an even-bigger challenge: Mineral Area College, from Park Hill, Missouri. Mineral Area is the number one overall seed in the tournament, and at 23-0 they are the only unbeaten team in the tournament field.
Mineral Area has a first-round bye.
Kilgore's path to a national title would include defeating Hutchinson on Monday and Mineral Area at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, taking a day off on Thursday and then playing the quarterfinals at noon on Thursday, semifinals at 5 p.m. on Friday and the title game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Trinity Valley, which KC defeated in the Region XIV Conference championship game this past Saturday in Jacksonville, earned an at-large bid in the national tournament and will face Brunswick at noon on Monday.