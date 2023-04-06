Riding a six-game winning streak and looking for a return trip to the UIL State Soccer Tournament, the Kilgore High School Lady Bulldogs open Class 4A Region II tournament action on Friday against the Anna Lady Coyotes.
The teams will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in the second regional semifinal of the day. Celina (25-0) and Jacksonville (25-1-1) meet in the other semifinal at 4 p.m.
The winners will advance to Saturday's regional championship game back at Rose Stadium. That game is set for 1:30 p.m.
Kilgore (17-7-2), which has been to the state tournament once (2016) has won six straight since falling 1-0 in two overtimes against district rival Henderson back on March 3. During the current six-game winning streak, the Lady Bulldogs have outscored opponents 39-4.
The team's 3-0 shutout of Sulphur Springs last week in the regional quarterfinals was Kilgore's 13th clean sheet of the season.
Esperanza Garcia worked in goal for Kilgore against Sulphur Springs.
Phenix Rivers leads the team with 21 goals. Samantha Rodriguez has 14, and Gloria Cedillo has hit the back of the net 13 times.
Lesly Herrera and Cedillo have 10 assists apiece, and Ruby Almanza has dished out nine assists.
Rounding out the roster for Kilgore are Julieta Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Tryon, Tracee Ferguson, Natalie Hudman, Danna Requena, Lexi Lara, Reese Burgess, Elizabeth Beason,, Emily Beason, Jocelyn Serrano, Seleste Romero, Aliyah Veloz, Dulce Campos, Skylar Greenberg, Angelina Canchola, Liseli Fragozo, Emily Jimenez, Laryna Romero, Maria Barron, Rebecca Rosas and Genesis Castillo.
The Lady Bulldogs are coached by Todd BonDurant (head coach) and Jason Bragg (assistant).
Anna is 16-9-1 on the season, defeating Sunnyvale 3-2 in overtime last week in the regional quarterfinals to advance to this weekend's tournament.