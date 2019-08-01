State semifinalist Kilgore placed two players on the first team, one on the second team and added an honorable mention selection on Thursday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball Team for 2019.
Carthage and Spring Hill players were also honored on the elite team, which is picked by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Kilgore’s Chase Hampton (pitcher) and Gus Witt (shortstop) were first team picks, while teammates Khalon Clayton (second team catcher) and Duece Ervin (honorable mention outfield) also picked up honors.
Other players from the area honored were Carthage pitcher Seth Smith (third team pitcher), Spring Hill’s Hunter Hollan (honorable mention pitcher) and Caden Noah (honorable mention outfield) and Carthage’s Dylan Leach (honorable mention shortstop) and Gunner Capps (honorable mention catcher).
Kilgore, led by Hampton on the mound and Witt at shortstop, carved out a 32-8 record and advanced to the UIL State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 1972.
Hampton, a junior who has given a verbal pledge to Texas Tech, was 12-3 on the hill with a save, a 1.55 earned run average, 158 strikeouts and 34 walks in 85.1 innings pitched. He also hit .276 and drove in 32 runs.
Witt, a senior and a Weatherford College signee, hit .477 with three home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 46 RBI, 50 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
Clayton (Northeast Texas Community College) hit .398 with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run, 41 RBI, 27 runs scored and nine steals, and Ervin (Eastfield) was a .330 hitter with six doubles, two triples, 17 RBI, 50 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.
Hollan (Texas A&M) went 6-4 on the mound with a 1.95 ERA, 126 strikeouts and 21 walks in 82.1 innings pitched, while Noah (Texas) hit .368 with four home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 27 RBI and 23 runs scored to go along with seven pitching wins, a 1.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 78 innings.
Smith led the Carthage pitching staff with a 9-1 record to go along with a 2.13 ERA, 93 strikeouts and 34 walks in 62.1 innings. Capps hit .343 with nine doubles and 23 RBI, and Leach hit a robust .472 with six home runs, 10 doubles, five triples, 45 RBI, 35 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.
Argyle pitcher/outfielder Dillon Carter and Canton pitcher/shortstop Johnnie Krawietz shared Player of the Year honors.
Krawietz was 12-0, allowing just two runs — both unearned — and striking out 125 in 67.2 innings pitched. He set a state record with 58 scoreless innings pitched, and also hit .439 with three home runs and 51 RBI.
Carter hit .400 with 23 RBI and 57 runs scored and was also 3-0 on the mound with a 0.43 ERA and five saves.