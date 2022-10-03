Kilgore navigated the early challenges of the high school football season, and is now hitting its stride at the right time.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 4A Division I Region III semifinal in 2021, and scheduled a tough non-district slate in 2022 to prepare for another late season push. That stretch began with games against Carthage and Gilmer, who are ranked number one and number two in Class 4A Division II with their respective 6-0 and 4-0 season records.
Kilgore ultimately lost to programs that have advanced to two UIL state championship games since 2019, but it’s starting to see the benefits of those early tests. The Bulldogs leaned on those experiences to shape their game plans for the rest of the year, and added the necessary team effort to produce a bounce-back four-game win streak.
“When you schedule Carthage and Gilmer, you know that they’re going to sharpen you up, and the objective with our non-district schedule was to get us ready for district play,” said Kilgore head football coach Clint Fuller. “I’ve been really proud of the way our kids have responded over the last month.”
The team knew it needed to address some things because it had allowed 85 total points to Carthage and Gilmer, and only countered with 36 of its own points.
“Starting off 0-2, things can spiral quickly,” said Fuller. “But, our kids are tough. They know how to persevere through adversity, and we never really took the focus off improving as a football team and growing.”
The players’ response has been present on both sides of the ball during Kilgore’s mid-season surge. Its offense has produced 148 points the last four weeks, while its defense has only allowed 41 points to opponents.
“A couple guys that have really been playing well are defensive tackle Peyton Christian, defensive tackle Jackson Harris, linebacker PJ Wiley, and safety Zaylon Stoker,” Fuller said of some of his team’s standouts as of late.
“Our offensive line has done an incredible job,” he continued. “That’s where our offense starts. We’re going to run the ball, and our running game sets up our passing game. Our quarterback [Da’Marion] Van Zandt is the leader of our program. He’s had a phenomenal three-game stretch. And our receivers are explosive, and they can make plays. Again, PJ Wiley, Matthew Tyeskie and Dadrian Franklin to name a few. They’ve really come together, and started to play great football.”
The tide started to turn when Kilgore earned a hard-fought 20-14 win against Pine Tree on Sept. 9, and continued during the 40-20 non-district finale victory against Hallsville on Sept. 16.
Kilgore continued the trend when it allowed seven total points to opponents in the first two weeks of district play. The Bulldogs shutout Palestine 32-0 in the District 9-4A Division I opener on Sept. 23, and added a 56-7 win on Friday to force Jacksonville’s first district loss of the year.
Kilgore plans on recognizing more areas that it can improve in as the playoff race tightens during the final four district games against Lindale, Henderson, Athens and Chapel Hill.
“We want to get better every week, and we’ve done that this year,” said Fuller. “There were some inconsistencies that we were trying to iron out last week, whether it be penalties, and passing game and defensive coverage efficiency. And this week, we’ll continue to move forward.”