Both Kilgore High School soccer teams have advanced to the second round of the University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A postseason, and both will play second-round games this week.
The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs routed Lufkin Hudson, 6-0, on Friday night, in Lufkin in the first round of the UIL 4A girls playoffs. The Lady ‘Dogs, coached by Todd BonDurant, move on to round two, where they’ll face Pleasant Grove. PG beat Van, 9-0, in round one.
Kilgore’s girls will face Pleasant Grove Thursday night at 5:30 in Marshall.
“We started out slow,” BonDurant said, “but then midway through the first half, we started playing our game.”
Kilgore got two goals from freshman Gloria Cedillo, and one each from Laramie Cox, Emma Taylor, Cristina Rosas, and Estrella Galvan. Taylor, Cox and Rosas all each had an assist.
As for coach Tom Wait’s Bulldogs, they’ll face Pittsburg at Lobo Stadium on the campus of Longview High School on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., a UIL 4A boys second-round, or area round, game. Kilgore is the home team, Wait confirmed.
Pittsburg and Bullard tied at 1-all Friday night, and Pittsburg advanced on penalty kicks to earn the shot at Kilgore. It’s actually a second shot: the Pirates lost to Kilgore earlier this season, 2-0.