WACO - Longview High School football coach and athletic director John King is one of five high school coaches to earn American Football Coaches Association Regional Power of Influence Award honors.
The award is given jointly by the American Football Coaches Association® and the American Football Coaches Foundation®. These winners will be honored during the 2023 AFCA Convention, which will be held on January 8-10, 2023.
King, who has the Lobos in the Class 5A Division I state finals this season with a 14-0 record, is in his 19th year as head coach at Longview High School.
His overall record sits at 211-43 with a 6A state championship in 2018.
King is a past president of the Texas High School Coaches Association and has served on the THSCA Board of Directors. He has served on several committees for the THSCA as well as Treasurer of the East Texas Coaches Association. King was inducted into the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2019 and was named Texas Sportswriter Association 6A Coach of the Year, along with Longview News Journal and American State Bank Coach of the Year in 2018.
He has won 15 District Coach of the Year honors in his 19 seasons.
The Lobos will take on Aledo at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.
According to a press release by the AFCA, this is the fourth year that the AFCA has recognized regional winners for the Power of Influence Award. The award was created as a way for the AFCA® and AFCF® to honor deserving high school football coaches. Coaches who receive this award are recognized for their impact on their team, as well as the legacy they leave with the school and surrounding community.
This award is not based on wins and losses; however, it should be noted that coaches of powerful influence have longevity and success. The winners are selected by members of the AFCF Board of Directors.
Other 2022 AFCA/AFCF Regional Power of Influence Award winners are: Region 1: Jim Kelliher, Abington (Mass.) High School; Region 2: Rodney Saulsberry Sr., Whitehaven (Tenn.) High School; Region 3: Dwight Lundeen, Becker (Minn.) High School; and Region 5: Todd Sloat, Fall River (Calif.) High School.
Kelliher has been the head coach at Abington High School for 49 years and currently sits fourth for career victories in Massachusetts history with 305. He has guided the Green Wave to three Eastern Massachusetts State titles in Division 5 (2002), Division 3 (2005) and Division 4 (2012) and two overall state championships in Division 5 (2014) and Division 4 (2019).
Saulsberry is in his 25th season at Whitehaven High School and 19th as a head coach. He has an overall record of 180-48 with two Tennessee 6A state titles in 2012 and 2016, the first championships in program history. Over 200 of Saulsberry’s former players have gone on to play college football, and 15 of them have become coaches.
Lundeen started the Becker High School football team in 1970 and has never left. In his 53 years as head coach, Lundeen has amassed an overall record of 390-166-3 with three state championships, 19 section titles and 24 conference championships.
Sloat has been coaching football for 23 years, with the last 21 coming at Fall River High School. His overall record in eight years as a head coach sits at 78-16 with one California 7AA state championship and six Northern Section titles. Sloat earned California Coach of the Year honors in 2021 and six other Coach of the Year honors in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
The AFCA will announce the 2022 National Power of Influence Award winner during the 2023 AFCA Convention on January 8-10, 2023. The Regional winners are finalists for the national Power of Influence Award.