DENTON - For the first time this season and first time in her career, Steelie King was named the Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week.
King, a junior and the daughter of Longview High School head football coach and athletic director John King, competed all-around for just the second time in her career in the Pioneers' final home meet of the 2023 season on March 12 against Florida, Washington and NC State.
In the all-around competition, King scored a career-high 39.125 to tie for fifth overall. King scored a 9.725 or higher on every event to soar her way to the Gymnast of the Week title.
Starting off on vault on Sunday, King matched her career-high with a 9.850 to lead the Pioneers to a season-high, 49.075, on vault. Moving onto bars, King scored a 9.750.
During the third rotation on beam, King balanced her way to a 9.725, and in her final rotation of the day on floor, she maintained her high level of scoring and matched her career-high with a 9.800.
"Steelie worked hard all summer and fall and set herself up well to compete in the all-around this year, until a hand injury sidelined her just before the start of season," TWU Head Coach Lisa Bowerman said. "I am so proud of how hard she worked during her injury and after she was cleared to earn the opportunity to compete in all four events. It's exciting to see her putting together big meets like she did on Sunday as we head into post season."
The honor marks King's second MIC Weekly Honor of the season, as she received the Coaches Choice Award on Feb. 1.
King and the Pioneers will prepare for the MIC Championships set for Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.