Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 40F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.