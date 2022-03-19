DENTON - Steelie King, daughter of Jodie King and Longview High School head football coach and athletic director John King, helped lead the Texas Woman's University gymnastics team to the Midwest Independent Conference championship for the third time in program history on Friday at Kitty Magee Arena.
TWU had a season-high team score of 195.750, with season-bests of 49.025 on vault and 48.925 on bars.
Lindenwood, winners of the last seven conference titles, finished second with a score of 194.875, Illinois State placed third at 194.275, Southeast Missouri finished fourth at 193.425, and Centenary placed fifth at 189.350.
Opening on bars, the Pioneers were led by a third-place finish by Mara Johnson, whose 9.850 score set a new career high. Maddie Griffith tied her season high with a 9.800, tying for fifth, while Kyla Podges and King posted matching 9.775s to finish tied for eighth in the event.
The Pioneers rotated to the balance beam next, and King led the way, finishing in first place with a 9.800. Madeline Gose's 9.775 tied for second. King and Gose earned first team all-conference honors in the event.
In the third rotation, the Pioneers moved to floor with Alix Pierce's 9.875 finishing in a tie for first place.
Closing on vault, the Pioneers were led by the tandem of Emerson Adams and Gose, who finished in a five-way tie for second with matching 9.825s. Daisy Woodring and Muns followed closely behind with matching 9.800s, tying for seventh – Muns' score tying her season high - while King (9.775) finished in a tie for ninth.
The Pioneers' next team competition is scheduled for April 8-10, when TWU travels to Ithaca, N.Y. for the USAG National Championships.