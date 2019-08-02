The 12th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team is headed up by a couple of state champions and loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Basically, it’s what you’ll see most Friday nights when you watch a high school football game in East Texas.
Longview senior quarterback Haynes King and Pleasant Grove junior defensive lineman Landon Jackson are this year’s preseason Most Valuable Players.
King accounted for more than 4,200 total yards and 50 touchdowns in helping lead Longview to the Class 6A Division II championship last season.
He completed 183 of 273 passes for 3,665 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions while also rushing for 568 yards and eight scores.
The Texas A&M verbal pledge, who is 26-1 as a starter over the past two seasons, also hauled in a touchdown pass in 2018.
Jackson, meanwhile, recorded nine sacks – giving him 20.5 over the past two seasons – and added 29 quarterback pressures and 15 tackles for loss a year ago despite playing in just nine games for the Hawks.
Jackson finished the year with 56 tackles.
He earned a title ring with the Hawks in 2017 as a freshman, bursting onto the scene with 98 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
The elite team consists of players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Texarkana Gazette, Kilgore News Herald, Lufkin Daily News and Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
Previous Dream Team offensive MVPs include Carthage’s Gunner Capps in 2018, Carthage’s Keaontay Ingram in 2017, Mineola’s Jeremiah Crawford in 2016, Tyler Lee’s Zach Hall in 2015, Sulphur Springs’ Larry Pryor in 2014, Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes in 2013, John Tyler’s Greg Ward in 2012, Henderson’s Del Barnes in 2011, Whitehouse’s Trey Metoyer in 2010, Cayuga’s Traylon Shead in 2009 and Sulphur Springs’ Tyrik Rollison in 2008.
On defense, previous MVPs include Lufkin’s Carl Williams in 2018, Arp’s Demarvion Overshown in 2017, Liberty-Eylau’s Lagarryon Carson in 2016, Gilmer’s Demarco Boyd in 2015, Gladewater’s Daylon Mack in 2014, Gilmer’s Josh Walker in 2013, Longview’s DeMarkus Lathan in 2012, Van’s Dalton Santos in 2011, Daingerfield’s Steve Edmond in 2010, John Tyler’s Ashton Dorsey in 2009 and Lufkin’s Jamarkus McFarland in 2008.