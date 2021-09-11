Former Longview Lobo standout Haynes King, who earned the starting quarterback job for No. 5 ranked Texas A&M, left Saturday's game at Colorado with an apparent lower leg injury.
King, a redshirt freshman, was injured in the first quarter of the game during a run and will not return. He was replaced by sophomore Zach Calzada.
The television broadcast showed King leaving the field with the help of two Aggies assistants, as he appeared to be struggling to put pressure on his leg that appeared to be injured.
The Aggies trailed 7-3 at halftime.
King passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns last week in the Aggies' 41-10 win over Kent State. On Saturday, he was 1-for-2 for eight yards and had two rushing yards before being injured.