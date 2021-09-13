Sports Illustrated and Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports are both reporting that former Longview Lobo standout Haynes King suffered a broken ankle in Texas A&M's win over Colorado on Saturday.
King, who earned the starting quarterback job for the Aggies and started the team's first two games, suffered the injury in the first quarter against Colorado. He reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday and will be out until at least mid-October.
The injury occurred early in the game after King was stopped short of the first down on third-and-6, and thrown to the ground. He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation before reappearing in street clothes, a walking boot and crutches.
King had completed 1 of 2 pass attempts for eight yards and had rushed for two yards before the injury. Zach Calzada replaced the former Lobo and passed for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead the Aggies past Colorado, 10-7.
The Aggies will take on Arkansas in a 2:30 p.m. contest on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.