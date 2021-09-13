From Staff Reports
Former Longview Lobo standout Haynes King suffered a broken ankle in Texas A&M’s win over Colorado on Saturday, and is expected to miss several games.
King, who earned the starting quarterback job for the Aggies and started the team’s first two games, suffered the injury in the first quarter against Colorado. He reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday and will be out until at least mid-October.
“Haynes is fine,” said his dad, Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “He’ll be out a while. He’s in good spirits. I am going to let Jimbo [Fisher] handle all that. That’s his football team.”
The injury occurred early in the game after King was stopped short of the first down on third-and-6, and thrown to the ground. He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation before reappearing in street clothes, a walking boot and crutches.
King completed 21-of-33 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions to lead A&M to a 41-10 win over Kent State in the season opener.
He had completed 1 of 2 pass attempts for eight yards and had rushed for two yards before the injury against Colorado on Saturday. Zach Calzada replaced the former Lobo and passed for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead the Aggies past Colorado, 10-7.
The Aggies will take on New Mexico on Saturday.