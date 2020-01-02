Longview’s Haynes King and John Tyler’s Kitan Crawford were both in the starting lineup for the 13th Annual Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
The two East Texas stars were on the same team, Team Savage, which was coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed. Team Savage lost to Team Pressure, coached by Famer Deion Sanders, 30-24, at Camping World Stadium.
The game, which was televised live on ESPN2, concluded a week of workouts at Walt Disney World Resort’s Wide World of Sports complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
King won awards and drew praise throughout the week while competing with some of the best talent in the country.
His prep career is now officially in the books.
King, who is heading to Texas A&M in the coming weeks, won the skills challenge earlier this week.
Crawford, who has signed with Texas, started at safety. He also played cornerback.
Team Pressure took a 17-3 halftime lead.
Missouri signee Harrison Mevis put Pressure up 3-0 in the first quarter. Sanders’ team went up 10-0 when Georgia Tech quarterback signee Jeff Sims scrambled for a 10-yard TD.
Team Savage’s Joshua Karty, a Stanford signee, made a field goal from 45 yards out to pull his team within 10-3 with 13:05 left in the first half.
After Karty missed a 55-yard field goal attempt, Galena Park North Shore running back Zach Evans scored on a 14-yard run to put Team Pressure up 17-3.
In the second half, Team Savage scored its first TD when Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne connected with Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming for a 42-yard score.
Team Pressure went up 20-10 when Mevis made a 35-yard field goal.
King, who had a 19-yard run in the first half, directed Team Savage to a touchdown in the third quarter, bringing his team within 20-17. He had a key seven-yard run and a pass that moved the squad to the one-yard line. Blake Corum, a Michigan signee, found the end zone from the one.
In the fourth quarter, Texas QB signee Hudson Card connected with Florida signee Jaquavion Fraziars for a 12-yard TD pass that gave Team Pressure a 27-17 lead.
Team Savage pulled within 27-24 when Notre Dame running back signee Chris Tyree scored from the one. Mevis added a late field goal.
Before the game Dallas Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris, son of former SMU and Arkansas coach and Edgewood native Chad Morris, announced he will be attending Oklahoma. He had originally committed to Arkansas, but once Morris was let go as Razorbacks coach he decommited.
Some of the other commitments announced on Thursday included: Las Vegas tight end Darnell Washington (Georgia), Folsom, California running back Danieyl Ngata (Arizona State), Gilbert, Arizona defensive end Jason Harris (Colorado), Folsom, California wide receiver Elijhah Badger (Arizona State) and Raytown, Missouri cornerback Dontae Manning (Oregon).
Evans delayed his announcement again.
SI All-American reported the Texas native, who said he signed a national letter of intent in December with plans to reveal his choice this week, decided not to make an announcement.
Georgia has been considered the leader in the clubhouse although the running back has yet to publicly say as much. LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and others are technically in the race, too.