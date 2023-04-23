Field Level Media
Jalen Brunson poured in 29 points and RJ Barrett supplied 26 as the host New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
With the victory, New York seized a 3-1 lead in the series, which heads back to Cleveland on Wednesday for Game 5.
Brunson made 11 of 22 shots and added six rebounds and six assists, while Barrett went 9-for-18 from the field. Josh Hart chipped in 19 points for the Knicks, who outrebounded the Cavaliers 47-33.
Darius Garland finished with a team-high 23 points and a game-high 10 assists for Cleveland, which canned 36 of 77 (46.8 percent) shots overall, including 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each had 14 points, while star guard Donovan Mitchell was held to just 11 on 5-for-18 shooting. He scored just two points in the second half.
After Cleveland’s Cedi Osman sank a free throw to make it 75-75 with 9:48 left in the game, the Knicks fed off a raucous home crowd, putting together a 15-6 surge to go up by nine.
Brunson effectively sealed the victory when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:45 remaining.
The Knicks shot slightly worse than Cleveland overall at 38-of-84 (45.2 percent), but they made 8 of 29 3-pointers (27.6 percent), including five by Brunson.
Cleveland came out of halftime with a vengeance, opening the second half on a 14-5 run to tie things at 59-59. The visitors eventually took their first lead of the game with 6:27 left in the third quarter when Allen threw down an alley-oop dunk to make it 63-61.
New York managed to keep things close, though, and took a 73-71 lead into the final period after Brunson nailed a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left in the third.
Brunson scored five points and Mitchell Robinson converted a three-point play as part of a 10-2 run that allowed the Knicks to open up a 15-point advantage with 5:17 left in the second quarter.
The Cavaliers then scored 14 of the final 22 points of the first half to pull within 54-45 by the break.
Brunson led all first-half scorers with 16 points, while Evan Mobley paced Cleveland with 10.
WARRIORS 126, KINGS 125: Stephen Curry had a team-high 32 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a timeout violation in the final minute to hold off the Sacramento Kings 126-125 and draw even at 2-2 in their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
With all four games in the best-of-seven having been won by the home team, the action returns to Sacramento for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
The defending champs led 126-121 and seemed to have the game in hand when Curry had possession of the ball in the backcourt as the clock ran under 45 seconds remaining. But the Golden State star then requested a timeout — one the Warriors no longer had available — and was assessed a technical foul as Golden State lost possession of the ball.
Malik Monk made it a four-point game by hitting the free throw, and when De’Aaron Fox buried a 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left, the Kings were suddenly within 126-125.
Sacramento then got the ball back when Curry missed a short jumper. But after a timeout, Harrison Barnes misfired on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, allowing the sixth-seeded Warriors to tie the series.
The third-seeded Kings trailed 102-92 after three quarters but flurried right back into the game by scoring the first seven points of the final period. Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell scored 2-point baskets and Keegan Murray bombed in a 3-pointer with still 10:43 to play.
The Kings took a brief 107-106 lead and were still within 121-119 after Fox made two free throws with 3:54 left. But Sacramento scored only two more points until the timeout mishap, allowing the Warriors to build enough of a lead and then hold on.
Klay Thompson backed Curry with 26 points for the Warriors, who out-shot the Kings 50.0 percent to 47.1 percent. Jordan Poole added 22 points, Andrew Wiggins 18 and Draymond Green 12.
Returning from a one-game suspension, Green came off the bench and still managed to complete a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with seven assists.
Kevon Looney led all rebounders with 14 to complement eight points and six assists.
Fox was the game’s leading scorer with 38 points and also gathered a team-high nine rebounds for the Kings, who are making their first postseason appearance in 17 years.
Murray came up big with 23 points, while Monk had 16, Sabonis 14 and Mitchell 12. Sabonis also chipped in seven rebounds, a game-high eight assists and two blocks.