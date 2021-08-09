TYLER — It was a rough past year for athletes at Texas East Gymnastics with competitions being limited due to COVID-19.
And for Katie Kuenemann, she was also battling a wrist injury, so the opportunity to display her best work to college coaches was also limited.
But Kuenemann continued to battle and work at her craft, and on Monday, she signed to compete in gymnastics at the University of Nebraska.
“It’s been a heck of a road,” Kuenemann said. “It was long and hard. Injuries come and go, and this last year was especially hard with the wrist. But my teammates, friends, coaches and family have helped me through everything. Thank you. I can’t express it enough.”
Kuenemann, who graduated from Cumberland Academy in Tyler and lives in Longview, will leave for Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday. She said she immediately realized Nebraska was the program for her.
“The recruiting process kind of happened really quickly at the end of my senior year,” Kuenemann said. “As soon as Nebraska reached out, I immediately fell in love with the coach, Heather Brink. She was great. So, to me in my mind, there was no doubt and no question that is where I wanted to go.”
Kuenemann’s father, Karl Kuenemann, said he had hoped his daughter would’ve went to Texas A&M University, but with no gymnastics program at the school, that wasn’t an option.
“I am super proud of her,” Karl said. “I will likely be emotional when I leave to come back to East Texas without her.”
Kuenemann said the vault is her strongest a event.
“That’s mainly why I got recruited, because of my vault,” she said.
Martin Parsley of Texas East Gymnastics agrees that the vault should help her contribute right away, but he feels that she will be able to contribute in multiple areas in the coming years.
“The quality of things she can do in the gym on a daily basis are so great,” Parsley said. “Three weeks ago, I was talking to the coach for vaulting and the bars at Nebraska, and he was really excited about having her there. That will definitely be big for them, her vault and her floor exercise. She will probably contribute immediately at the first of the season.
“I think she can probably contribute almost everywhere eventually. It may be a year out for bards, but beams she’s good at, and the two leg events, she can really jump. That will be exciting for them, and we will be excited to watch her, that’s for sure.”
Kuenemann said she plans to be a pre-health major, likely with a focus on physical therapy.