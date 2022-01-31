Jeremy Kyle helped keep his team in the playoff chase, and Kiyona Parker helped keep her team atop the district standings.
For their efforts, Kyle (Ore City) and Parker (Gladewater) have been named East Texas Basketball Players of the Week for games played Jan. 24-29.
Kyle and the Rebels played three games, earning wins over New Diana (45-40) and Hughes Springs (49-44) and falling to Daingerfield (61-48).
Kyle had a pair of double-doubles and averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in the three games as the Rebels improved to 4-4 in district play. In the win over New Diana, the OC standout had 14 points and six rebounds. He finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds against Daingerfield and added 17 points and 13 rebounds against Hughes Springs.
White Oak leads the league race with a 7-0 record. Gladewater is 7-1, followed by Daingerfield (5-3), Ore City (4-4), Sabine (2-5), New Diana (2-6) and Hughes Springs (0-8).
Gladewater's Lady Bears are 23-4 overall and 9-0 in district play after wins over Daingerfield (65-37) and New Diana (58-41) last week. Lewis averaged 26.5 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists in those two games. She dropped in 23 points go to along with 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists against New Diana, and added 30 points, seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot against Daingerfield.
Sabine (7-2) trails the Lady Bears by two games in the league standings, followed by New Diana (6-4), Hughes Springs (5-3), Daingerfield (3-7), Ore City (1-8) and White Oak (1-8).
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Beckville's Ryan Harris averaged 16.2 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in wins over Big Sandy (71-58) and Hawkins (81-43). Harris had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals against Big Sandy and 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against Hawkins. He also took a charge in each game as the Bearcats moved to 5-0 in district play.
Union Grove is a game back at 4-1, followed by Hawkins (3-2), Big Sandy (2-3), Carlisle (1-4) and Overton (0-5).
Christian Heritage Classical School's Ethan Moczygemba averaged 12 points and nine rebounds in two games for the Sentinels.
TABC RANKINGS
BOYS
Tatum (No. 6 in 3A), Beckville (No. 19 in 2A) and Avinger (No. 12 in Class A), along with private schools Longview Christian School (No. 6 in 2A) and Christian Heritage Classical School (No. 10 in Class A) are this week's ranked area teams.
Top-ranked teams this week are Richardson in 6A, Beaumont United in 5A, Faith Family in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A,Lipan in 2A and Texline in Class A.
GIRLS
Top-ranked teams for the week are Desoto in 6A, Cedar Park in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Canadian in 3A, Gruver in 2A and Sands in Class A.