PITTSBURG - District 15-3A champ Gladewater met District 13-3A three-seed Mount Vernon during Thursday’s girls basketball area round playoff game at Pittsburg’s Jack Arnwine Gymnasium, but the Lady Bears had a hard time slowing down Aaliyah Traylor’s 30-point performance and Summer Rogers’ 17-point outing in a 63-42 season-ending loss.
The Lady Bears finished the 2022-2023 season with a 13-10 record, while the Lady Tigers will bring a 20-10 mark to next week’s Class 3A Region II quarterfinal battle against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill or Tatum.
“We had a great season,” Gladewater girls basketball head coach Jermaine A. Lewis said of the successful year that his team had. “We were able to win district for the third year in a row and make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.”
Mount Vernon took possession during the opening tip of the game, and quickly built a 9-1 lead by the 5:11 mark of the first quarter. Rogers put the ball in the basket nine seconds into the contest, Traylor made back-to-back free throw attempts at the 6:28 mark, and Rogers added another field goal five seconds later.
Gladewater finally contributed to the game’s scoring when Sydney Keller split a pair of free throw attempts at the 5:43 mark, but Mount Vernon immediately followed with Traylor’s first basket of the night and third successful free throw try.
Kyla Lincoln provided the next five Gladewater points to cut Mount Vernon’s advantage to 9-6 at the 4:28 mark, but the Lady Tigers answered with a 14-3 run that gave it a 23-9 lead by the end of the quarter.
Traylor scored seven of her points, Pacey Ford completed a four-point play, and Rogers drained a downtown shot during the stretch, while the Lady Bears only received a field goal from Lincoln and a free throw from Calice Henderson.
Lincoln and Henderson both finished the night with a Gladewater-best 12-point performance.
Gladewater found more success in the scoring department in the second quarter, but it still saw Mount Vernon’s lead grow to 38-21 by halftime. The Lady Bears warmed up because Henderson, Kamryn Floyd and Kiyona Parker provided four points in the period, but the Lady Tigers were able to top that because Traylor scored 10 points and Rogers earned another five.
Mount Vernon continued to press down on the gas pedal in the second half because it owned a 55-33 lead by the end of the third quarter, and ultimately hung on for a 21-point win.
Olivia Baird scored all seven of her points after halftime, and Ford earned three of her seven after the break to help the Lady Tigers build up a 63-33 lead with 5:47 to play in the game, but Gladewater scored the final nine points to finish on a strong note.