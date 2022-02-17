PITTSBURG — The battle of the Lady Bears occurred when District 15-3A champion Gladewater met District 14-3A runner-up DeKalb in Thursday night’s Class 3A Region II area round girls basketball playoff game at Pittsburg High School.
Gladewater pulled away in the second half to earn a 66-46 win, improve its season record to 20-1, and qualify for next week’s Class 3A Region II semifinal meeting with Mount Vernon.
DeKalb, on the other hand, wrapped up its 2021-2022 girls basketball campaign with a 19-14 season record.
“We’re going to do what we’re going to do,” Gladewater girls basketball head coach Jermaine A. Lewis said of the strong second half surge that set up his program’s second playoff victory this week. “We do a lot of conditioning. We know at some point the [opposing] team is going to break down.”
Senior Jakiyah Bell scored the first two field goals and free throws of the game to launch the game’s scoring and give Gladewater an early 6-0 advantage with 4:40 remaining in the opening quarter. The fast start set up her game-high 26-point performance.
DeKalb finally contributed to a scoreboard when senior Bracee Proctor split a pair of free throws to make it a 6-1 game with 4:07 left in the frame.
Junior Coriana Fulbright’s baskets followed junior Kiyona Parker’s make, and both of junior Alexis Boyd’s free throw attempts. Then, senior Haley Forte split a pair of free throw attempts to cut Gladewater’s lead to 10-6 by the end of the first period. Boyd finished the event with 12 points and Parker contributed 11.
Freshman Zoey Ganaway’s early second quarter DeKalb field goal made it a two-point game, but Gladewater ended the first half on an 11-4 run to own a 21-12 lead at the halftime break. Ganaway finished DeKalb’s loss with eight points like Forte.
Boyd and Bell earned Gladewater field goals like juniors Makayla Police and Kamryn Floyd during that stretch, and Floyd and Bell produced successful free throw attempts like senior Ebony Pipkin. The only DeKalb answers were Proctor’s two free throws, and one charity stripe make from both senior Samantha Prince and sophomore Lizeth Martinez.
Bell burst on the scene again with 11 early third quarter points to lead Gladewater’s 16-0 start to the period. Her 10th and 11th points of the night occurred on free throw attempts, and gave her team its first double-digit lead of the event. She later earned four field goals and a third free throw in the frame.
“She’s a special player,” Lewis said of Bell. “She is committed to Kilgore College, so that tells you the type of player she is. I really don’t think me and her have tested the peak of what she can do.”
Parker and sophomore Kyla Lincoln also provided Gladewater with the first two successful three-pointers of the outing in a 21-11 third quarter scoring edge.
Fulbright answered with 12 of her DeKalb-best 18 points in the final quarter and a half of the game, but Gladewater still expanded its lead in the fourth quarter of the 20-point neutral site victory.