HALLSVILLE — Gilmer and Spring Hill battled in the early innings of Friday’s win-or-go-home Class 4A softball bi-district playoff game before the Lady Buckeyes pulled away late.
Gilmer produced the first big offensive play of the game in the top of the fifth inning and propelled to an 8-0 victory. The Buckeyes advance to play this weekend’s Van/Nevada Community winner in next week’s UIL 4A Region II area round.
“They just settled in and started swinging at good pitches,” Gilmer head softball coach Heather Barton said of her team’s late surge. “They started waiting a little bit longer, made great contact, and started scoring runs.”
The starting pitchers kept the game scoreless through the first four innings. Spring Hill’s Sam Schott kicked off the strikeout surge with two in the top of the first inning and Gilmer’s Sarah Philips responded with three in the bottom half. Both athletes added two more between the second and third innings.
Then, the bats started to guide the ball. Spring Hill’s Kaycee Campbell led off the bottom of the second inning with the first hit of the game, advanced to second base on Kenzie Gee’s groundout, and moved to third on Rachel Doss’ groundout before a strikeout ended the Panthers’ scoring opportunity.
Gilmer had similar success in the top of the third. The Buckeyes’ Kirsten Waller recorded a two-out single and stole second base before Reese Couture’s inning-ending groundout. And the following inning opened with Ryleigh Larkins reaching first base on a Spring Hill fielding error and advancing on a steal.
Spring Hill also had a good look at a score in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t record the first run of the game. Caylee Mayfield recorded a one-out walk, advanced to second base on Kaycee Campbell’s groundout, and marched to third on Kenzie Gee’s infield single. Gee would later steal second, but another strikeout end the opportunity.
Gilmer took advantage of the momentum in the top of the fifth. Melody Larkins doubled to started the Buckeyes’ charge and advanced to third base on Addy Walker’s groundout. Then, Raji Canady walked and stole second base, and Kirsten Waller was patient with her at-bat to load the bases. Following that, Reese Couture reached base on a fielder’s choice when Melody Larkins was tagged out on the force out at home.
Following that, Ryleigh Larkins broke the tie with a three-run RBI double to give her team the lead in the game, and added a RBI single and run in her team’s five-run top of the seventh.
“Just wanting to win honestly and beat Spring Hill,” Larkins said of the motivation behind her performance.
“She is a phenomenal player,” Barton said of Larkins. “She is a great shortstop, she hits the ball well, and she has stepped up. I’m always super proud of her.”
Schott struck out nine and walked four. Phillips fanned nine and issued two walks.