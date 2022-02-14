WINONA - District 15-4A champion Gilmer faced early deficits in Monday night’s girls basketball playoff opener at Winona High School, but used a 26-8 scoring edge during the game’s middle two quarters to set up a 50-29 bi-district playoff win against District 16-4A four-seed Henderson.
Addison Walker’s 15 points, Abbey Bradshaw’s 13 points and 12 rebounds and Makenna Kaunitz’s 11 points guided the Buckeyes to an improved 26-6 season record, and a late week area round meeting with Tuesday’s Canton/Terrell bi-district playoff winner.
The Lady Lions received eight points from Taylor Helton, six from Kara Washington and five from Ty’Ra Mosley before their 2021-2022 season wrapped up with a 10-13 mark.
“I think it was very important,” Gilmer girls basketball head coach Mandi Simpson said of her team’s mid-game surge. “Henderson’s the type of team that if you leave it in the fight, they’re going to keep fighting. We needed to jump out there and have that extra push at some point to get a lead on them, and take their confidence away.”
Gilmer scored the first five points of the event, but Henderson answered with the next 10 points to own an early 10-5 lead with 5:25 remaining in the game’s opening quarter. Walker’s three-pointer and Bradshaw’s field goal gave the Lady Buckeyes the early advantage, but the Lady Lions stormed back with four points from both Helton and Washington, and two points from Ty’Esha Mosley.
Bradshaw then scored five late Gilmer first quarter points to guide a late 7-3 Gilmer charge, and cut the Henderson lead to 13-12 by the end of the opening period. The Lady Lions’ only answer came from Brooklyn Conert’s successful field goal and Helton’s free throw make.
Gilmer continued to heat up in the early minutes of the second quarter and also overcame an early 15-12 second quarter deficit.
“All we do is talk about adversity, and overcoming it,” Simpson said of her team bouncing back from an early deficit on Monday. “We’ve had to fight in every game this year.”
The Lady Buckeyes closed out the first half with a 15-3 surge to hold a 27-18 lead by halftime. Bradshaw’s ninth point of the half launched the stretch, Walker scored seven of her 10 first half points, and Madyson Tate, Jaycee Harris and Kaunitz produced other field goals.
The Lady Buckeyes continued to roll in the third quarter, and scored the first 11 points of the period to own a 38-18 lead late in the frame. Kaunitz drained a three-ball and made a field goal like Bradshaw, and Walker split a pair of late free throw attempts like Tate, and also recorded a field goal.
And Gilmer’s defense prevented a Henderson score until Kieara Dunham drained a three-pointer to beat the end of third quarter buzzer.
Ty’Ra Mosley earned five of Henderson’s eight points in the game’s final quarter, but her performance wasn’t enough to slow down a Gilmer attack that wrapped up a 21-point victory. The Lady Buckeyes were boosted by four late Kaunitz points, and two points from Walker, Bradshaw, Lesley Jones and Mallory Tate.