GILMER — Gilmer High School track and field athlete Callie Ward and basketball player Madyson Tate celebrated their collegiate national letter of intent signings during Wednesday morning’s ceremony at the high school auditorium.
Both competitors will continue to represent East Texas schools. Ward will take her track career to the next level at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, and Tate will be a closer to home when she suits up for The University of Texas at Tyler’s women’s basketball program.
“I’m excited about the team,” Ward said of her future career at SFA. “It’s a lot of great people, and it’s a really good program. I can’t wait to spend more time with it.”
“SFA stood out to me more than a lot of the other places that I visited,” she continued. “It’s like a family there.”
Tate’s basketball journey is taking her to UT Tyler. While she’s excited to hit the court, it’s not the only reason why she chose to sign with the school.
“I’m going there to be a civil engineer, and everything just fits,” Tate said of her future college home. “It has a home community. All the coaches are awesome. I got to meet some of the girls when I visited, and I feel like I can do big things there.”
Tate averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds and shot 40 percent from the field as a senior. She was also the District 15-4A Offensive Player of the Year. She ultimately finished her career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. She led the Lady Buckeyes to one regional final appearance and two regional quarterfinal trips. On the academic side, she’s Gilmer’s 2022 salutatorian.
“The coaches pushed me to be my best,” Tate said of Gilmer’s role in preparing her for the college level. “Coach [Mandi] Simpson helped me develop my skills in and outside the classroom.”
Ward was both a state qualifier and regional runner-up during her 2021 junior season, and earned a career-best 11-6 mark during her pole vaulting tenure at Gilmer High School. She is also top 10 academically for her graduating class.
“Gilmer prepared me mentally and physically,” said Ward. “They made sure that I was going to be able to take the coaching on that level. We go through a lot of hard workouts here, and it definitely prepared me for the collegiate level.”
SFA is a member of the Western Athletic Conference. When Ward arrives, she and the Ladyjacks will battle Abilene Christian University, California Baptist University, Grand Canyon University, Lamar University, New Mexico State University, Sam Houston State University, Seattle University, Southern Utah University, Tarleton State University, The University of Texas at Arlington, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, University of the Incarnate Word, Utah Tech University and Utah Valley University.
UT Tyler is a member of the Lone Star Conference. Tate and the Lady Patriots will face Angelo State University, Cameron University, Dallas Baptist University, Eastern New Mexico University, Lubbock Christian University, Midwestern State University, Oklahoma Christian University, St. Edward’s University, St. Mary’s University, Texas A&M International University, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Texas Woman’s University, The University of Texas Permian Basin, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, West Texas A&M University and Western New Mexico University.