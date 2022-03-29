TYLER — Freshman Reese Burgess scored two first-half goals, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs held off the Bullard Lady Panthers for a 2-1 victory in the area round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
It was a rematch of the 2021 area round when Bullard took a 1-0 win over Kilgore in Whitehouse.
This time around, the Lady Bulldogs got ahead early, and the Lady Panthers made a late charge before time ran out.
Burgess’ first goal came with 26:41 left in the first half. Laramie Cox delivered a corner kick, and Phenix Rivers knocked the ball over to Burgess, who sent it past the keeper for the 1-0 lead.
With 12:45 left in the half, Rivers found Burgess again for the 2-0 lead.
“It was very big,” Burgess said. “We’ve been working really hard to get here. This was a really big win for us. It was a lot of pressure in the beginning, but we fought through it.”
The lead stayed at 2-0 until there was 29:56 remaining. Jaylynn Wildt won a ball at midfield and found Addy Cummings, a sophomore who scored the lone goal in last year’s meeting. Cummings got the ball through the hands of the keeper to cut the score to 2-1.
Bullard kept putting pressure on Kilgore, especially in the final minutes. With 32 seconds left, Cummings fired a shot on the right side that hit off of the right post. The Lady Panthers had one more chance, but time eventually hit 0:00.
Kilgore advances to face Spring Hill, a 3-2 winner over Pleasant Grove. BonDurant is a former coach at Spring Hill.