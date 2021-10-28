COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers went 3-0 in the opening round of pool play at the National Homeschool Volleyball Tournament (NHSVBT) on Wednesday, defeating Denver Eagles Christian Homeschool, Mishawaka Homeschool and the Omaha Warriors.
The Lady Chargers were scheduled to play four more matches on Thursday, and then open championship bracket play on Friday.
Against Denver Eagles Christian, Abby Campbell had two points and five digs for ET Homeschool. Hannah Simpson added a point, a dig and an assist, Jaelyn Cleveland three blocks, two digs and three kills, Jenna Parker two assists, Jordan Parker five kills, nine digs, two blocks and four points, Meredith Corley 12 points and four assists, Rebekah Dragoo three points and three kills, Skye Cotton two blocks and Sydney Cunningham one block.
Jenna Parker had 16 points, eight digs and four aces and Jordan Parker finished with eight kills, three digs, seven points and two aces against Mishawaka Homeschool. Campbell added two digs and two kills, Simpson seven digs and eight assists, Cleveland five kills, Corley six assists, six points and three aces, Dragoo four kills and five digs, Cotton two kills and Cunningham a kill and a dig.
Corley handed out 10 assists and added eight digs and six points against the Omaha Warriors. Campbell recorded two points, two digs and four kills, Simpson four assists, two points and two digs, Cleveland two aces, six points, three digsand six kills, Jenna Parker 11 digs and five points, Jordan Parker two blocks, five digs and seven kills, Dragoo two aces, three points and six digs, Cotton one block and Cunningham two digs and two kills.