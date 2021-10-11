SULPHUR SPRINGS - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers went 2-0 on Saturday and completed a 4-0 weekend to earn the Northeast Texas Academic and Athletic (NTAA) district title.
The Lady Chargers defeated King's Academy, 25-5, 25-10, early on Saturday and then swept Trinity Christian Academy of Paris, 25-22, 25-17, to win the district championship.
In the title match against TCA Paris, tournament MVP Jaelyn Cleveland finished with six blocks, six kills, six digs and two service points. Jenna Parker had seven digs and six points, Jordan Parker 11 digs, seven kills, four blocks and nine points, Meredith Corley six assists and four points, Rebekah Dragoo 11 digs, two kills, two points and two aces, Sydney Cunningham three digs, Jourdan Sikorski two blocks, Abby Campbell one dig and Hannah Simpson 10 assists and six points.
Jordan Parker slammed home 12 kills and Cleveland had 22 service points in the win over King's Academy. Parker alsohad two digs and two points, and Cleveland chipped in with nine aces, seven kills and two digs. Campbell had two kills, Simpson five points and six assists, Jenna Parker four points and four digs, Corley 12 assists, four digs and five points, Dragoo two aces, three points, six digs and three kills and Cunningham and Sikorski a dig apiece.
Jenna Parker and Jordan Parker were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Chargers will visit Sabine tonight, and then participate in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament this weekend in Round Rock.