WHITE OAK - The Hawkins Lady Hawks were too much for the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Saturday afternoon, finishing the 2021 White Oak girls basketball tournament with a championship-winning 51-20 score.
“It means a lot,” Hawkins girls basketball head coach Quiana Conde said of her team’s championship win. “These girls put in a lot of hard work, and it shows.”
Spring Hill took the game’s early lead on Za’Riah Turner’s only basket of the game, as well as Laila Thompson’s back-to-back free throws.
But, Hawkins ended its scoring drought with 5:29 left in the opening quarter, and quickly scored four straight field goals to take an 8-4 lead. Tenley Conde’s basket put the Lady Hawks’ on the board, Lynli Dacus followed with a pair of makes, and Taetum Smith earned her only score of the game during that stretch.
Conde finished with a game-high 20 points. She made nine of her 16 field goal attempts, and one of her three free throw attempts.
Dacus added eight points in the game between her three-of-seven shooting from the floor, and both her makes from the charity stripe.
Thompson continued to shine from the free throw line, and extended her streak of makes to six. That allowed Spring Hill to make it an 8-8 game with Hawkins before the end of the first period.
She finished the game with a Spring Hill-best 11 points because she knocked down nine of her 11 free throw attempts, as well as a single field goal.
Hawkins started to pull away in the second. The Hawks opened the period on a 14-4 run to take a 22-12 advantage. Makena Warren started heating up during this time, and drained a trio of field goals to help her team take a 23-15 scoring edge by halftime.
The Lady Hawks then put their stamp on the game with a dominant second half performance. They outscored Spring Hill 16-2 in the third period to hold a 39-17 lead by the end of the quarter. That included Carmen Turner’s buzzer-beating three point at the end of the frame.
Turner also made her team’s first free throw of the game with 4:55 left in the second quarter, so she finished the game with four points.
Thompson’s only successful field goal of the contest ended Spring Hill’s scoring drought after halftime with 30 seconds left in the third period.
Warren continued to play well in the second half and added critical points late to help Hawkins outscore Spring Hill 12-3 in the game’s final period. She finished with 15 points by game’s end.
Hawkins’ defense also continued to put pressure on Spring Hill shooters, and forced multiple Lady Panther turnovers in the fourth quarter. The only breakthroughs were when Laney Linseisen made her only basket of the game to cut Spring Hill’s deficit to 46-19. Then, a few moments later, Zailey McGee’s went one-for-two from the free throw line to make it 46-20 game.
“We work a lot on defense because we’re not very big,” Coach Conde said of her team’s second half defensive effort. “We know we have to play very good defense to win.”