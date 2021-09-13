Makena Warren had double digits in kills in both of her team's wins last week, and for her efforts the Hawkins standout has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Warren had 32 kills and 11 digs in wins over Arp (25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-13) to close out non-district play and then ripped 12 kills and added four digs, three aces, two blocks and an assist as the Lady Hawks opened District 19-2A action with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Overton.
The Lady Hawks are 23-4 on the year and will visit Union Grove tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Sept. 6-11 (nominated by coaches):
Hallsville's Lauren Pyle had 25 assists, seven digs and two aces in her team's only match of the week, a win over Longview.
Kilgore's Maleah Thurmond had 12 kills, six blocks and three aces in matches against Kilgore and Van. Bryonne Brooks recorded nine kills against Van.
Gilmer's Karlye Johnston served up 11 aces and 25 points to go along with 19 kills, 23 digs and 27 receptions in wins over Quitman and Central Heights.
Tatum's Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 20 digs against Troup and 14 against Waskom as the Lady Eagles opened district play with a pair of wins.
Beckville's Avery Morris had 31 kills, 27 digs and four aces in two matches. Amber Harris finished with 27 kills, 21 digs and two aces, and Kinsley Rivers recorded 29 kills, 32 digs and four blocks.
West Rusk's Piper Morton had 12 kills, four blocks and 33 digs against Troup in a four-set win. Stormie LeJeune had 28 assists and 17 digs.
Leverett's Chapel's Jasmin Chavez had 11 aces, no errors and 20 service points in 27 attempts against Union Grove.
Van's Maci Jones finished the week with 27 kills, eight digs, three aces, two blocks and an assists.
Brook Hill's Belle Reed finished the week with 35 kills, four aces and nine digs in a pair of victories for her team.
Atlanta's Kym Sheppard finished with 23 kills and eight blocks in a four-set win over Paul Pewitt.
TGCA RANKINGS
White Oak remained No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings released on Monday.
Harmony is No. 3, West Rusk No. 12 and Mount Vernon No. 17 in Class 3A.
In Class 3A, Beckville is No. 3, Cayuga No. 16 and Overton No. 24. Carthage is No. 6 in Class 4A, and Lufkin is No. 15 in Class 5A.
Joining White Oak as top-ranked teams this week are Crawford in 2A, Farmersville in 4A, Highland Park in 5A and Eaton in 6A.
FILLIES STILL ROLLING
The Panola College Fillies, coached by former Pine Tree standout Nicole McCray, moved to 14-1 on the year after going 4-0 over the weekend at the CenTex Invitational in Temple.
Panola swept Cedar Valley (25-8, 25-13, 25-15) and Hill (25-23, 26-24, 25-19) and Temple (25-19, 25-7, 25-9) and defeated Western Texas in four sets (23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18).
Andressa Soares had 40 kills, 38 digs, eight aces and two blocks in the four matches. Tamara Chavez added 31 kills, 20 digs, seven aces and five blocks, cassidy Cole 30 kills, 10 digs and eight blocks, Vitoria Mattos 110 assists, 36 digs, six kills, three aces and two blocks and Erin Perez 63 digs.