TYLER — In matchup of District 15-5A girls basketball contenders, the Tyler High Lady Lions used a smothering press with timely offensive rebounding to score a 54-38 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday in the Lions Den.
Tyler improves to 24-5 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Lady Lobos fall to 19-7 and 5-3.
Sophomore sensation Kalyse Buffin continued her stellar play for the Lady Lions, tossing in 20 points with seven steals and two rebounds.
Freshman standout Bralyah Miller celebrated her birthday with nine points, seven boards and two steals for Tyler.
T’Asia McGee led Longview with a double double — 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bethany Baltes added nine points and five rebounds. Paris Simpson had 10 rebounds and Latayvia Bailey grabbed seven boards.
Tyler led 25-14 at halftime before Longview pulled within six in the third quarter. But the Lady Lions got going again and led 37-27 heading into the final period.
Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Kyla Crawford (6), Justtice Taylor (6), A’Niya Hartsfield (4), Amiyah Clay (4), Jer’Miya Rice (4) and Taniyah Elmore (3).
Hartsfield had seven rebounds with five by from Crawford. Elmore had four boards and three steals with Taylor doing the same.
Others scoring for the Lady Lobos were Journee Fairchild (8), Simpson (3), Bailey (3) and Ryan Roberts (3).
The Lady Lions forced Longview into 29 turnovers with Tyler having 11.
Tyler was 0 of 18 from 3-point while Longview was 1 of 8.
At the free throw line the Lady Lobos were 15 of 24 with the Lady Lions 6 of 9.
Tyler has a big rematch with unbeaten Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Friday in Mount Pleasant with Longview playing host to Hallsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.