Longview High School has a long history of state qualifiers, and its track record will continue when a pair of female participants head to the 2023 University Interscholastic League state track meet this week.
“It’s such a great event,” Longview track coach Josh Rankin said of the UIL meet. “You want your kids to be able to experience it. It’s something that they can look back on, and compete with the best of the best. It’s a big deal, and it’s hard to get there. Any time you can get a couple people [from your program] there, it’s an accomplishment.”
Sophomore DaNaucia “DJ” Johnson will make her second consecutive 400 meter dash state appearance, and junior Ryan Roberts will compete in the year’s final discus competition for the first time. Both will challenge the state’s best at The University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday.
“Part of it is they’re talented,” Rankin said of what puts both athletes into regular contention. “You gotta have that, but it’s also working hard over a long period of time. DJ’s been running for a long time, and she’s been running fast for a long time. I don’t think Ryan has thrown the discus as long, but she’s worked really hard the last two years. The time they put into it, that’s the difference.”
Johnson has already experienced the state’s biggest stage because she earned a fifth-place 55.77 time at the 2022 meet, so she is better prepared for her second run at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“The environment is so different,” Johnson said of UIL state. “I’ve learned to adapt better to different environments [since].”
The underclassman runner improved her time this spring and advanced with a 55.46 time at the Class 5A Region II meet between April 28 and 29 at The University of Texas at Arlington’s Maverick Stadium. She is chasing an even bigger goal at state this week.
“From this year to last year, I’m more focused,” Johnson said of her progression since last season. “I have set goals that I’ve started to accomplish. I’m starting to work on the first part of the race. I’ve been more powerful coming off the blocks.”
“It’s crazy to make it two years in a row,” she added. “I just want to improve from the position I was last year. Hopefully, I’ll be able to medal this year. [It’s the] last high school meet this season, so I’ll just leave it all on the track. [I plan to] give it all I got.”
Roberts, on the other hand, is making her first state appearance in the discus. The upperclassman thrower started competing in the field event as a freshman at Hallsville in 2021, but a short move to Longview as a sophomore jumpstarted her career.
She has experienced a quick rise since, and her 131-06 state-qualifying regional distance prepared her for a 1 p.m. toss on Friday.
“I’m very excited,” said Roberts. “I’m really appreciating this opportunity. It’s something new. I’ve never done it before, but I’m glad to be in this situation.”