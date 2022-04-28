TYLER – Longview’s softball program knew what was at stake when it faced rival Lufkin in Thursday night’s win-or-go-home Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff game at Tyler Legacy High School.
The Lady Lobos enjoyed a fast team start, and never looked back in a five-inning 14-0 shutout victory against the now-18-10-1 Lady Panthers to improve their season record to 15-8-1. They advance to play either Forney or Midlothian in next week’s area playoff round. Details will come after the conclusion of that three-game series.
Starting pitcher Reagan Rios entered the game in the top of the first, and immediately struck out the first two Lufkin batters she faced, and wrapped up the frame with a forced groundout during Laney Currier’s at-bat.
Rios ultimately retired the first seven batters she faced, and finished her night with 11 strikeouts and two hits allowed.
“It was a very solid performance tonight,” said Longview head softball coach Trevor Murphy. “Our defense has played really solid the past three games, and the players did it again tonight. It helps when Rios gets up there, and does her thing. She was locked in, and I could tell it was going to be a good night for her in the circle. And then at the plate as a team, that was special.”
The Lady Lobos’ lineup provided early run support when Kei Lister produced a lead-off double in the bottom of the first, advanced to third base on Mia Harper’s wild pitch, and scored on River Hulsey’s RBI triple with no outs. The offense also regrouped from Rios’ early strikeout when Reagan Fleet’s sacrifice fly drove in Hulsey to make it a 2-0 game.
Longview grew its lead with a quartet of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Lister launched the charge with an infield single, and later advanced to second and third base on a poor Lufkin pick-off attempt past second base, and scored on Hulsey’s RBI infield single. Rios’ infield single moved Hulsey to second base before both baserunners moved up a base on a wild pitch, and scored on Paris Simpson’s two-run RBI triple. Then, Cece Fuller stepped up with a RBI single to score Simpson for a 6-0 advantage.
Lufkin’s lineup put some pressure on Rios in the top of the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to score a run. Ryleigh Mills started the frame with a walk, and Currier followed with a single. Both advanced a base on Addisyn Garrett’s sacrifice groundout, but a forced groundout, pop-up and strikeout ended the opportunity.
Longview then exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to wrap up its playoff-opening victory.