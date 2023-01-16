Longview dominated the game action and had many opportunities to score on Saturday afternoon, but it was unable to break through for a goal in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Greenville in its final match of the Lady Pirate Showcase at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium.
The Lady Lobos now own a 1-4-1 season record in 2023, while the Lady Lions moved their year mark to 2-5-1.
“The girls played their butts off,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of his team’s performance on Saturday. “They did everything but find the goal. Sometimes that happens.”
Longview started attacking when Karen Juarez attempted a shot at the 38:50 mark of the opening half, but Greenville goalkeeper Alyssa Cortez recorded an early save.
The Lady Lobos' aggressive nature ultimately set up more one-on-one matchups with Cortez between the 35:05 and 29:46 marks of the half. Juarez attempted two shots during the stretch, and both Kat Markowitz and Yuli Alba had one, but all of them landed in the hands of the final line of defense.
Longview continued to put pressure on Greenville’s defense as the first half wrapped up. Evelyn Campos and Markowitz hooked shots left at the 5:28 and 3:05 marks, and Cortez recorded another save during Markowitz’s shot attempt with 3:36 remaining until the mid-game break.
It was more of the same as the second half began because Cortez handled the ball on a save attempt after Longview's Marialis Estrada kicked the ball near the net at the 39:21 mark.
Mia Alba nearly sneaked in the ball for the Lady Lobos before it barely rolled left of the target at the 31:32 mark, and Juarez’s shot landed on the same side of the goal eight minutes later.
Greenville flipped the side of the field late in the match, but it also couldn’t generate a goal. One of the Lady Lions’ shot attempts was caught for an Emma Wright save with 18:26 remaining in the contest.
Longview started to take back control in the following minutes, but Lisset Martinez’s deep liner landed in the hands of Cortez at the 11:05 mark.
The Lady Lobos attacked again when Estrada passed the ball to Martinez, but this play also resulted in a Cortez save with 5:20 to play in the match.
Longview will host the annual Lady Lobo Showcase this weekend.