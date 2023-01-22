Longview surged out of the gate in the Lady Lobo Showcase finale on Saturday night, but it couldn’t maintain its early lead in a 3-1 home tournament loss against Jacksonville at Lobo Stadium.
The Lady Lobos lost all three of their soccer matches between Thursday and Saturday, and dropped their 2023 season record to 1-7-1, while the Maidens won two of three this weekend, and improved their year mark to 7-1-1.
"Good to see a ball in the net," Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of his program's performance on Saturday. "I liked the enthusiasm and the effort that the team gave."
Longview held the upper hand early because goalkeeper Emma Wright recorded early saves at the 36:40 and 34:19 marks of the first half.
DeNaucia Johnson handled the ball well when it came time for some offensive movement, and started to put pressure on Jacksonville’s defense when she attempted a shot at the 28:35 mark.
Kat Markowitz and Johnson then attempted headers between the 27:50 and 26:31 marks, and Yuli Alba’s assist set up Johnson’s go-ahead goal at the 22:08 mark.
Alba nearly extended the Lady Lobos’ 1-0 lead during her straight-on shot attempt at the 19:55 mark, but it was ultimately an unsuccessful try.
Jacksonville escaped a deep hole, and tied the score 1-1 during Victoria Villanueva’s score at the 12:49 mark.
Johnson’s missed shot attempt could’ve given Longview another lead at the 10:15 mark, but Villanueva’s second goal of the night ended up giving Jacksonville a 2-1 edge with 8:15 remaining until halftime.
The score remained the same as the second half began because Jada Owens filled in for Wright at the Longview keeper position. She tipped a Jacksonville shot attempt over the net at the 32:12 mark, and recorded saves at the 27:14, 22:08, 20:34 and 15:34 marks.
Johnson also put Longview in multiple attacking positions early in the half because she kicked a shot right of the net at the 39:04 mark and another left of the goal at the 38:25 mark, but her team was never able to break through again.
Jacksonville eventually put the game out of reach during Jewel McCullough’s goal with 15 seconds remaining in the match.
RESULTS
VARSITY
(at Lobo Stadium)
Tyler Legacy 9, Texas High 0
Lufkin 2, Fossil Ridge 0
Nacogdoches 1, Kilgore 0
Sulphur Springs 6, Sabine 1
JUNIOR VARSITY
(at grass field)
Tyler Legacy JV White 4, Longview JV 1
Kilgore JV 1, Longview JV 0
Mount Pleasant JV 1, Nacogdoches JV 0