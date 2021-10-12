For the second straight volleyball season, Longview completed the District 15-5A sweep of Mount Pleasant.
The Lady Lobos earned a hard-fought five-set win at Mount Pleasant on Sept. 18, and added a 25-21, 25-20 and 25-18 home sweep at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night.
“Leading into tonight, the last four practices have been really amazing, full of high intensity and very competitive,” said Longview volleyball coach Chaka Jackson. “The girls are really getting after it. A different level than where we were even three weeks ago, and I feel like it carried over to tonight. A lot of situational drills, and having to find a way to fight back against adversity. I think they did that tonight.”
The first set was competitive from start to finish, and it set the tone for the rest of the match. Longview and Mount Pleasant were tied on nine different occasions during the period, and they produced eight different lead changes.
The road Tigers used an early 5-0 run to take an 8-3 lead, but Longview stormed all the way to a 25-21 set one win. Late kills by Brayleigh Mitchell and Brianna Converse helped complete the comeback. Converse earned 11 kills, nine digs and four aces during the match, and Mitchell recorded 10 kills, three digs and one block.
Longview had other notable individual performances in the match, including Mariah Thompson’s 29 assists, three digs, two kills and one ace, Fatima Traore’s 15 digs, Jakayla Morrow’s nine kills and one block, and GeCamri Duffie’s three kills and two blocks.
The second set featured a different start. Longview scored the first eight points of the period to take an early 8-0 lead. Morrow recorded the first kill of the set and added the eighth point of her team’s early surge. Mount Pleasant scored the next three to make it an 8-3 score, but that didn’t slow down the home team.
The Lady Lobos then charged to a 13-6 spurt to take a late 21-9 advantage, but the Lady Tigers narrowed the gap with a late 11-3 run to make it a 24-20 game. Their run was interrupted by Morrow’s kill and Duffie’s point, as Longview hung on for a 25-20 set two win.
The third set was similar to the opening set because Mount Pleasant led for the vast majority of the first half of the period. Aziyah Farrier recorded a kill for the third straight set, and Samantha McClenan scored the Tigers’ last point of the night. But, Longview made the plays late to wrap up the match sweep with a 25-18 win.
Longview will visit Texas High on Friday.