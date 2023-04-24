MARSHALL - Reagan Rios turned in a dominant performance in the pitcher's circle, Madison Jones highlighted a four-run fifth inning with a two-run home run and the Longview Lady Lobos captured the top spot in District 15-5A softball with a 6-1 win over the Whitehouse Ladycats on Saturday at Marshalls Lady Maverick Field.
The Lady Lobos (19-5-2) will open the playoffs in Nacogdoches on Friday with a 6 p.m. bi-district game against Dayton.
Longview, Whitehouse and Hallsville finished the regular season tied atop the 15-5A standings after Longview defeated Pine Tree and Whitehouse defeated Hallsville on Friday. The Lady Lobos won a coin toss, and Whitehouse defeated Hallsville (5-4) on Saturday before the Lady Lobos knocked off Whitehouse to set playoff seedings.
Longview enters the postseason as the top seed, followed by Whitehouse, Hallsville and Mount Pleasant.
Rios ran her pitching record to 17-5 on the year with her performance Saturday. She struck out 12, walked two and did not allow an earned run.
Jones homered and singled, driving in two runs. River Hulsey had two hits. Rios doubled and drove in a run. Tomia Dessesaure singled twice and dove in a run. Jadasia Mims added a double, and Bella Ervin chipped in with a single.
The contest was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Simpson walked, swiped a base and scored on a single by Dessesaure. Rios later ripepd a two-out double to bring in Dessesaure for a 2-0 Lady Lobo cushion.
In the fifth, Hulsey singled and was able to trot home when Jones belted her first home run of the season, a two-run shot to centerfield to make it 4-0.
Longview added two more in the inning when Mims doubled with one out, Dessesaure walked with two outs and both runners scored when Ervin's fly ball was booted.
Rios struck out the side in the fifth and worked around a single and a walk in the sixth.
Whitehouse got a run in the bottom of the seventh on a single and an error, but Rios finished off the Ladycats with a couple of line drive outs and a strikeout to end the contest.