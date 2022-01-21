Longview opened its Lady Lobo Showcase with Thursday’s 4-1 girls soccer win against Nacogdoches, and continued tournament play with Friday night’s 3-2 win against The Woodlands at Lobo Stadium.
“The girls played extremely well throughout the game, and they did everything that they needed to do,” Longview girls soccer head coach Ron Bellamy said of Friday’s performance. “You play a team as good as The Woodlands, they’re going to take advantage of opportunities. But, we held on. It’s a big win for our team and program.”
The main driver in both victories was Lilly Fierros’ three-goal performances, which helped Longview improve its overall season record to 7-1-1. The Lady Lobos will now prepare for rival Lufkin at the same site starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Woodlands, on the other hand, drops its season mark to 6-3-3.
The first goal attempt of the match came from Fierros, but The Woodlands’ goalkeeper recorded a save with 36:16 remaining in the first half.
But, Fierros had another shot at The Woodlands’ goal with 34:13 left in the half, and broke the scoreless tie to give the Longview Lady Lobos an early 1-0 lead.
The Woodlands tried to answer with 33:10 left in the period, but its attempt swerved high and left for an unsuccessful game-tying attempt.
Longview’s next looks came when Kat Markowitz’s shot rolled right of The Woodlands’ net with 29:31 remaining in the half, and Fierros’ miss followed with 28:58 left.
Longview expanded its lead again at the 17:43 mark of the first half. Fierros continued her scoring streak to give the Lady Lobos a 2-0 advantage.
Fierros attacked again with 13:23 remaining in the half, but she kicked the ball right of The Woodlands’ goal.
But, she found the necessary space again to score her third goal of the night to give Longview a 3-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first half.
“She’s a dang freshman,” Bellamy said of Fierro. “She’s playing her butt off. I’m glad we have her. Obviously, she put on a show tonight. Everyone knows that she is going to be a fun watch around here for the next four years.”
Izzy Hough had a Longview shot attempt with 39:08 left in the second half, but it hit the top crossbar.
Emma Wright then recorded six saves with 37, 35, 29, 19, 17 and nine minutes remaining in the match to extend Longview’s defensive shutout.
But, The Woodlands made the game interesting down the stretch. Madison Carney scored a goal to get the Lady Highlanders on the board with 7:21 left. Then, Anna Orr added another score with a minute and a half to play to cut Longview’s lead to 3-2 late.