NACOGDOCHES – Friday night’s weather delay disrupted and postponed the winner-take-all Class 5A softball bi-district postseason opener between District 15-5A one-seed Longview and 16-5A four-seed Dayton at Nacogdoches High School for 15 hours and 40 minutes.
Game play in the bottom of the first inning finally resumed at 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, but the Lady Lobos couldn’t maximize the second opportunity in a 4-2 season-ending defeat.
Longview finished its 2023 season with a 19-6-2 record, while Dayton will bring an improved 18-16-1 mark to next week’s area round playoff game against either Ennis or McKinney North.
“The last couple of days, we faced a lot of adversity,” Longview head softball coach Trevor Murphy said after his team’s weekend loss. “I thought we handled it fairly well. [Dayton] just got the best of us at the end.”
Dayton jumped out to a fast start on Friday because Fabi Candelari smacked a leadoff triple to start the game, and eventually scored on a wild pitch to give her team a 1-0 advantage.
Candelari scored twice in the outing, and finished with a two-for-three hitting performance.
Longview starting pitcher Reagan Rios also allowed Mika Anthony-Conner’s infield single in the frame, but the LSU Eunice signee got out of the jam when she struck out Natalie Garcia, Larissa Ramos and Emma Pierce.
Rios ultimately finished her final high school appearance with 12 strikeouts.
The Lady Lobos’ only day one at-bat resulted in Rios’ hit by a pitch.
When the second day of action began, Allison Martin took over her teammate’s baserunning duties. She then stole second base, and advanced to third base during Journee Fairchild’s sacrifice groundout, but she was eventually tagged out on an unsuccessful score attempt at the same time River Hulsey reached first base on a fielder’s choice.
In the second inning, Paris Simpson and Tomia Dessesaure both drew a two-out walk, but the Lady Lobos had to wait another inning to leave their mark on the scoreboard after Bella Ervin stranded her teammates with an inning-ending groundout.
Longview faced another two-out situation in the bottom of the third, but it still found a way to take a 2-1 lead. Hulsey and Madison Jones produced back-to-back singles, and both scored on Jadasia Mims’ RBI double.
Hulsey reached base twice in the event, and both Jones and Mims added a one-for-three hitting performance.
Dayton bounced back in the top of the fifth when Candelari drew a one-out walk, and scored the game-tying run on a fielding error that allowed Garcia to reach third base after a single.
Ramos then gave her team the lead for good when her sacrifice fly in the fifth frame sent Garcia home, and her solo home run in the seventh wrapped up the game’s scoring.