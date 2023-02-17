FORNEY – Longview participated in more postseason play when it hit the hardwood for Friday night’s area round game at Forney High School, but its first half success was topped by a massive McKinney North second half surge in a 65-29 loss.
Even with the result, Longview earned a 24-10 record during the 2022-2023 girls basketball season, and experienced its best playoff finish since the 2014-2015 campaign.
McKinney North, on the other hand, will bring an improved 28-6 mark to next week’s Class 5A Region II quarterfinal against Red Oak.
“It’s great experience for them to get out of East Texas and see what this tough basketball [scene] feels like in the Dallas area,” Longview girls basketball head coach Meagan Leggett said of her program’s best playoff run in eight years. “It gives [our players] the taste of where we need to be and what we need to work for.”
Ryhan Balous split a pair of McKinney North free throw attempts to start the game’s scoring at the 5:40 mark of the first quarter, but Longview responded with a stretch that built up a 7-1 lead by the 3:33 timestamp.
Ryan Roberts provided the first five Lady Lobo points between the 5:32 and 4:23 marks, and Bethany Baltes made back-to-back free throws 50 seconds later.
Roberts ultimately finished with a Longview-best 11-point performance, and Baltes followed with a seven-point outing.
Balous eventually snapped the McKinney North drought with a three-pointer 28 seconds later, and scored eight of her 17 game points in the quarter, but Longview also received field goals from Roberts and Latavia Bailey to take an 11-8 lead by the end of the period.
The Lady Lobos quickly grew their advantage to six points because T’Asia McGee drained a three-point attempt at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter, but McKinney North stormed back with a 12-1 run that gave it a 20-15 lead with 1:53 to play in the first half.
Kaelyn Hamilton launched the Lady Bulldogs’ surge with back-to-back baskets, Balous provided a three-pointer, Ciara Harris and Tiyana Alexander earned a field goal, and Kai Hall split a pair of charity stripe attempts, while McGee knocked down a Longview free throw at the three-minute mark to wrap up her four-point game performance.
Longview temporarily found its footing again during Roberts’ back-to-back free throws with 44.8 seconds until halftime, but it still trailed 20-17 at the mid-game break.
McKinney North then went to a new level because it outscored Longview 45-12 in the second half.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to pull away because they made eight three-pointers in the final two quarters. They also received 18 of Hamilton’s game-high 22 points, and 12 of Harris’ 14 points.
Longview’s main answer was Baltes’ five second half points.