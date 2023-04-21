Longview celebrated the high school careers of seniors Reagan Rios, River Hulsey, Kanyia Ingram, Aniya Hopson, Journee Fairchild and Madison Jones before Friday’s regular season finale, and didn’t leave the ballpark until it produced a going-away 5-2 home district win present.
The Lady Lobos improved their 2023 season record to 19-6-2 and District 15-5A mark to 12-2, while the Lady Pirates dropped to 20-13 and 5-9.
Longview is now tied for first in District 15-5A after Whitehouse earned a walk-off 2-1 victory against Hallsville in the bottom of the eighth. All three teams will compete in playoff seeding tiebreaker games in Marshall on Saturday.
“Everybody’s playing warm-up games,” said Longview head softball coach Trevor Murphy. “I don’t think we need that. Our district is so good.”
Starting pitcher Reagan Rios set the tone for the home team because she struck out 10 straight Pine Tree batters between the second and fifth innings, and ultimately finished her complete game performance with 18 punch outs.
“Rios is going to go out there and do her thing pitching,” Murphy said after his team’s performance on Friday. “We just gotta be able to scratch out some runs to stay ahead.”
Rios also jumpstarted the Longview lineup after a slow start, and earned a three-for-four hitting performance by game’s end. She earned a leadoff single in the bottom of the third and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner D’Keyah Johnson.
Johnson eventually stole second and third base, and Paris Simpson followed with a walk and a steal at second base to put two runners in scoring position, but it would take another inning for the Lady Lobos to drive in a run.
Longview not only took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, but it powered to 4-0 advantage. Jadasia Mims’ sacrifice groundout, Aniya’s Hopson’s RBI infield single, Rios’ RBI single, and Simpson’s sacrifice fly drove in pinch runner Allison Martin, Betsy Martinez, Fairchild and Tomia Dessesaure for the first runs of the night.
The Lady Lobos eventually expanded the gap to 5-0 in the fifth frame. River Hulsey walked, moved to second base during Madison Jones’ single, advanced to third base during Martinez’s sac bunt, and scored her team’s final run of the night during Mims’ sacrifice groundout.
Pine Tree was limited to one hit and one walk through the first six innings, but it finally broke through in the top of the seventh and made the game interesting late. Elena Bazan earned a leadoff single and Hope Hampton followed with a two-run shot over the right field fence.
But, Rios was eventually able to close out the outing for Longview when she earned her final strikeout and forced a game-ending groundout.